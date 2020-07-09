What does Paschal Donohoe's potential appointment to the Eurogroup mean for Ireland?

Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe, will learn today whether he has landed the prestige job of chairing the “Eurogroup” of 19 finance ministers which use the EU single currency.

What is this job – and what is the point of Ireland trying to get it?

When the Euro was launched on international markets in 1999, finance ministers from countries that had signed up to it began meeting informally to discuss mutual interests. In 2004, the group was given formal status and a “president" - effectively a chairperson - was chosen for the first time.

The holder of the position continues as finance minister in his or her own country. But it is a job of considerable influence and much depends on the character and political skill of the holder. The first appointee, Jean Claude Juncker, used the post very skilfully and went on to head the EU Commission.

Read More Chairing the Eurogroup can be of benefit to Ireland as Brexit enters its final and treacherous phase; as EU governments fight over the division of post-coronavirus aid; and EU single currency membership rules on borrowing and deficits must be re-written to suit an economy recovering from coronavirus devastation. What are Mr Donohoe’s chances of success here? The Irish finance minister is backed by the powerful EPP party grouping and has a fighting chance – but nothing is certain. There are shades of Eurovision Song Contest voting here. The decision will be taken by the 19 EU countries which use the Euro. Ministers meet by videolink and cast a secret ballot. It all happens at 4pm Irish time today. There are three candidates. Donohoe is opposed by Spanish finance minister, Nadia Calvino, and Luxembourg’s minister, Pierre Gramega. The first candidate to get 10 votes is the winner. If nobody clears 10 votes in the first ballot, the lowest scorer drops out, and the losers’ backers must decide between the two remaining candidates. Some Brussels diplomats believe Mr Donohoe could “come through the middle” in a second count. There’s a suggestion he starts with the backing of five: Austria, Cyprus, Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia. What is Donohoe’s and Ireland’s pitch? Paschal Donohoe has presented himself as “a small country compromise candidate.” His pitch is that Ireland suffered through an EU-IMF bailout and sees the need for a blend of careful management – appealing to the “frugal North” – and requirements for economic stimulus to reassure less conservative southern EU states. Mr Donohoe has also stressed his experience of EU meeting rooms since he was appointed EU affairs minister in 2013. He first got to know EU economic and finance wrangling in 2016 when he became Public Expenditure Minister, moving to Finance Minister in 2017. How strong are the other candidates? News from Brussels suggests the Spanish candidate Nadia Calvino, also a former senior EU official, is the favourite. Her predecessor, Mario Centeno of Portugal, was a “socialist from the south” – and some EU diplomats see that formula still winning through. But the other contender, Pierre Gramega of Luxembourg, cannot be written off and his pitch is dangerously like that of Mr Donohoe. Gramega is from the Liberal grouping to which Fianna Fáil is allied. But it appears the voting may not break down on political group lines.