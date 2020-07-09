| 14.7°C Dublin

What does Paschal Donohoe's potential appointment to the Eurogroup mean for Ireland?

Minister Paschal Donohoe. Pic; Gerry Mooney Expand

John Downing Twitter

Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe, will learn today whether he has landed the prestige job of chairing the “Eurogroup” of 19 finance ministers which use the EU single currency. 

What is this job – and what is the point of Ireland trying to get it?

When the Euro was launched on international markets in 1999, finance ministers from countries that had signed up to it began meeting informally to discuss mutual interests. In 2004, the group was given formal status and a “president" - effectively a chairperson - was chosen for the first time.

The holder of the position continues as finance minister in his or her own country. But it is a job of considerable influence and much depends on the character and political skill of the holder. The first appointee, Jean Claude Juncker, used the post very skilfully and went on to head the EU Commission.