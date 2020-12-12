| 2.6°C Dublin

What does Brexit mean for your shopping basket?

Consumers can expect price increases on a range of foods including cereals, processed foods, confectionery and chocolate

Margaret Donnelly with some of the groceries that may be affected by Brexit. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

A hard Brexit could increase the annual household grocery shop by more than €1,360.

Consumers can expect price increases on a range of foods including cereals, some meats, processed foods, jams, confectionery, chocolate, coffee and a range of other items from January 1, in the event of a hard Brexit.

Figures from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) show that if talks between the EU and UK this weekend end without an agreement, the cost of tariffs and increased trade costs on the average annual grocery spend could be the equivalent of around €113 a month.

