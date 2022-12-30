As Christmas week comes to an end, the inevitable rush to refill the fridge in time for New Year’s Eve is on the horizon.

Supermarkets can be chaotic around this time of the year and with alternating hours in stores during the festive period it can be hard to know when shops are opened or closed. Here’s the opening hours for all the big grocery stores for the upcoming week:

Tesco

In the run up to New Years Eve, Tesco will be extending their opening hours for last minute shoppers. Hours will vary per store, but here’s what you can expect:

December 30th: 8am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve: 8am to 8pm

New Year’s Day: 10am to 8pm

January 2nd: 9am to 8pm

January 3rd: 8am to 9pm

Aldi

Most Aldi stores will be open from 9am until 9pm in between Christmas and New Year, and until 7pm on New Year’s Eve to help shoppers get everything they need to ring in the new year.

Aldi’s extended Christmas opening hours:

December 30th: 9am to 9pm

New Year’s Eve: 9am to 7pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

January 2nd: 9am to 9pm

Lidl

If you fancy doing your New Year’s shopping in Lidl, you can also make the most of extended opening hours. Some stores may differ slightly - so check with your local Lidl first.

December 30th: 8am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve: 8am to 7pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

January 2nd: 9am to 9pm

January 3rd: 8am to 10pm

SuperValu

As each store is independently owned, opening hours will vary. Customers are advised to check online with their local store before they visit.

For example, Supervalu in Killester, Howth Rd, North Dublin, will be open from 7am to 11pm on New Year’s Eve. The outlet will reopen on New Year’s Day from 9am to 10pm.

Dunnes Stores

Dunnes will be operating extended opening hours right across Ireland for the days leading up to New Years Eve, but exact hours will depend on your location.

Busier locations will have longer opening hours. Customers are asked to check with their nearest branch for details.