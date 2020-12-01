What an eyeful: beauty entrepreneur rolls out new lash vending machines

An Irish entrepreneur specialising in beauty accessories has launched an eyelash vending machine, with initial sales figures suggesting that a nationwide roll-out could be highly profitable.

Colleen O’Grady has sold more than 1,000 pairs of Winks Lashes from her pink vending machine, which has been based at the Marshes Shopping Centre in Dundalk, Co Louth for almost two weeks.

The 27-year-old said she had to start “thinking outside the box” after Covid-19 decimated her in-studio business.

“I own a lash studio in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, known as Winks Lash Studio. In the past two years, I have launched my own lash products, including my strip-lash range called Winks Lashes, which includes 10 different styles,” she said.

“These lashes have proved a huge hit for all make-up fanatics and bloggers.

“In the studio, many women used to come in for individual lashes, which could take up to two hours to do. There is obviously a lot of contact involved so when Covid-19 hit, my business was decimated.

“Thankfully, my products and online store kept me busy during lockdown and I tried to think outside the box.

“I saw that Kylie Jenner had launched a similar vending machine for her products in the States and I just thought, well if Kylie Jenner can do it, then so can I.

“Two weeks ago, I launched my own strip-lash vending machine, stocked with my own Winks Lashes and Winks Last Applicators.

"I’m pretty sure it’s the first of its kind in Ireland.

“It’s outside Penneys in Dundalk and the uptake has been amazing to date, despite many of the shops in the centre being closed.

“I’ve sold over 1,000 already and am inundated with messages from people who love it.”

Ms O’Grady says that her Winks Lashes are simple to apply, and can be reused as many as 20 times.

“The machine has a card reader for contactless payments and because it’s a real pretty machine, it’s turning all the girls’ heads,” she added.

“It’s a dream machine for them and everyone wants to have their picture taken outside it.

“Because of the feedback I’m getting, I aim to roll out more Winks vending machines nationwide in future months.

“No-one can really go anywhere – but all girls still like to look their best.”

