'What a start to the festive season' - Lucky punter scoops €6.5m Lotto win

One lucky Lotto player scored the jackpot last night with a staggering €6.5 million win.

The online player, who has not yet been found, is set for a life-changing Christmas with the €6,589,886 prize.

“What a start to the festive season for a lucky winner somewhere in Ireland who bought their ticket online,” said Dermot Griffin, CEO of the National Lottery.

“We are asking all of our players who play online or through the National Lottery App, to check their tickets,” he added.

The winning numbers were: 9, 15, 17, 24, 41, 43 and bonus number was 37.

“If it is you who has matched all six numbers, contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 01 836 444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize in the National Lottery Winner’s Room – just in time for Christmas,” said Mr Griffin.

This latest €6.5 million Lotto jackpot win is the 13th of this year. There have been six online jackpot winners, who have won a combined €27,252,015.

The highest ever jackpot won on Lottery.ie was a syndicate from Leinster, who shared a win of €7.1 million last February.

Online Editors