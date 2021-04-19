What a pain: Half of home workers say they get back or neck problems

New research has found that 46pc of people working from home are struggling with back or neck pains. Stock image

Almost half of people working from home are experiencing back or neck pain, an Irish chiropractic clinic has revealed.

New research conducted by Chiropractix has found that 46pc of people working from home due to Covid-19 restrictions are struggling with back or neck pains, or both.

Just under 60% of the workers surveyed said they worked from home some or all of the time.

Of these, 58pc said they use ordinary home furniture while 17pc use a mix of home and office furniture.

A total of 21pc have proper office furniture provided themselves while only 4pc had office furniture organised by their employer.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in patients experiencing back or neck pain as a result of working from home,” Paul Bradley, clinical director at Chiropractix said.

"It is so important to use an ergonomically designed chair and ensure that your computer screen is at the appropriate height.”

In order to combat back and neck pain, 40pc of people working from home said they would value exercises that would help reduce back or neck pains. A total of 36pc said they would value regular chiropractic or physiotherapy sessions while 34pc said they would value advice on the correct posture while working.

"Taking regular breaks away from the desk to stretch is also vital. Don’t let the situation fester – talk to your employer about getting proper office furniture, a supportive chair at a minimum – or make an appointment with your chiropractor,” said Mr Bradley.

Online Editors