What a Marine Le Pen win would mean for Ireland and five other things you need to know about the French election

France’s presidential election is, like last time in 2017, down to a two-way battle between Emmanuel Macron Marine Le Pen. What is the difference between the two candidates? And does the outcome matter for Ireland?

Here are six things you need to know:

In theory they need only vote once – if the lead candidate can get over 50pc of the vote the first day. But this never happens and the second vote is a run-off between the leading two candidates.

For many voters, the second day is about picking the one they dislike least. Last time, in April 2017, it was newcomer Emmanuel Macron, facing off against Marine Le Pen.

The upcoming second vote, on Sunday, April 24, is a repeat of this.

2. In summary, what happened in this week’s first vote?

Outgoing president, Emmanuel Macron, who says he and his “Republic on the Move” party are neither right nor left but all about modernising France, came out on top with almost 28pc of the vote. Marine Le Pen, who heads the hard-right National Rally, came second on just over 23pc.

The hard-left candidate, Jean Luc Melenchon of France Unbowed, came a close third on almost 22pc. He did surprisingly well and argued that he was only 400,000 votes short of making it into the second round ahead of Ms Le Pen.

There were nine other candidates – none of whom got into double digit percentages. Some heavy-hitters did very badly indeed.

3. Is there much difference between Macron and Le Pen?

Yes, the differences are vast and complete. Mr Macron, France’s youngest leader since Napoleon when first elected in 2017, is now aged 44. He is a business graduate who was finance minister under the French socialists.

Mr Macron broke away to establish his own movement, which is a centre-right party rather like the old Progressive Democrats in Ireland. The emphasis is on low tax with self-help and education to help people get out of welfare dependency.

Ms Le Pen is a 53-year-old lawyer whose father Jean Marie Le Pen founded the National Front back in the 1970s. She has re-branded the party to give it a softer edge – but kept the nationalist policies of minimising EU influence and curbing migration.

4. What was this year’s campaign like?

It was slow and low-key. But it clearly caught the voters’ imagination as 75pc of them went to the polls last Sunday – compared with 63pc turnout in Ireland’s last general election.

Mr Macron gambled on doing minimal campaigning and only held his first rally eight days ahead of polling. He was preoccupied with international diplomacy around the Ukrainian war and became known as the “Putin whisperer” for his unsuccessful efforts to make peace.

Ms Le Pen campaigned really well, keeping her nerve when a look-alike hard right candidate, Eric Zemmour, briefly stole her thunder. She focused on the cost of living and things like lowering the pension age, styling herself as the “champion of the forgotten”.

We learned that the old party bloc system in France is ended with the Gaullist and Socialist candidates polling abysmally. We also saw French society polarised between hard left and hard right – with both extremes taking a combined total of 53pc of the vote.

5. What happens next?

It will get vicious. The defeated candidates will decide whether to advise their supporters which of the pair to back.

The campaign will go up a gear, with Ms Le Pen being described as “a Putinite” and Mr Macron as “a president on for the rich”.

6. Does the result matter for Ireland?

Yes and Micheál Martin will be hoping for a Macron win.

Mr Macron is very committed to greater EU co-operation and things like post-Covid economic development. Many – but not all – of his ideas suit Ireland.

Ms Le Pen as president would cause a row a day with Brussels, which would rock the European Union, of which France is a founding member state.

She wants to cut France’s EU contribution, give priority tendering on French public works to local companies, and make national law take precedence over EU law. These ideas violate core EU values and the resulting instability would damage all member states’ economies – including Ireland.