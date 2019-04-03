Whale washed up beach in Sligo is 'cause for concern'
A female whale has been washed up on a beach in Sligo.
The 12 metres long sperm whale was found on Streedagh beach.
The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group said they were aware of the beaching and it follow a number of similar incidents over the past few months along the north west coast.
However, they said that it was a cause of concern to have so many occuring was a cause for concern.
"Generally we get adult male sperm whales off the Irish coast so this is a little unusual," the IWDG said on its website.
"Having three sperm whales washed up along the westcoast in a short period is now of concern.
"What could be causing these deaths?"
"IWDG will explore some potential options regarding this increasingly unusual stranding pattern."
Online Editors