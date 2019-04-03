A female whale has been washed up on a beach in Sligo.

Whale washed up beach in Sligo is 'cause for concern'

The 12 metres long sperm whale was found on Streedagh beach.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group said they were aware of the beaching and it follow a number of similar incidents over the past few months along the north west coast.

However, they said that it was a cause of concern to have so many occuring was a cause for concern.

"Generally we get adult male sperm whales off the Irish coast so this is a little unusual," the IWDG said on its website.

"Having three sperm whales washed up along the westcoast in a short period is now of concern.

"What could be causing these deaths?"

"IWDG will explore some potential options regarding this increasingly unusual stranding pattern."

Online Editors