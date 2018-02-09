An Irish woman accused of stabbing her fiancé to death in Australia has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Wexford woman denies murdering fiancé as police seek witnesses in Ireland and the UK

Tina Cahill, from New Ross in Co Wexford, has been charged with murdering her fiancé David Walsh (29) at their home in Sydney between February 17 and February 18 last year.

She appeared in court in New South Wales today via video link and is due to stand trial in October. It is alleged that Ms Cahill stabbed father-of-three David Walsh in the neck after a row broke out in the house.

She denies murdering him. Paramedics tried to revive David Walsh after the incident but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Walsh moved to Australia following the break-up of his marriage in Ireland, it is understood. He met Ms Cahill and they became engaged early last year.

They had been living together in the Padstow area of Sydney. Local sources were quoted in the Australian media as saying Mr Walsh was at home when his fiancée, two other women and a local man arrived at the house.

A row ensued during which Mr Walsh was stabbed in the neck.

The court today heard how police are still trying to speak with potential witnesses who are now living in Ireland and the United Kingdom, 9News reports.

The prosecution asked for a trial date to be delayed as police are making inquiries about potential witnesses and whether they will return to Sydney or give evidence from London. Tina Cahill's lawyer asked for a trial date to be set as "my client has been in custody for nearly a year."

Online Editors