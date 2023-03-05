Wexford hospital fire: Outpatient and radiology services resume tomorrow as reconstruction starts

Outpatient and radiology services will resume tomorrow at Wexford General Hospital as builders start work on reconstructing areas damaged by fire.

A number of the more than 90 patients who had to be evacuated on Wednesday evening after a major blaze have also returned over the weekend.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said 37 patients are being treated in the hospital and 84 beds are potentially available.

She said the hospital resumed maternity and some outpatient gynaecological services, including special care baby unit on Friday.

“There are currently 37 patients being treated in the hospital with 84 beds potentially available. Ely Hospital continues to be unaffected and if patients have scheduled appointment we ask that they please do attend as normal.

“Repatriation of a small number of patients who require ongoing care from Waterford has occurred over the weekend and we hope to be able to repatriate more patients over the coming week as electrics, medical gases, oxygen, and other vital technical services are fully restored, tested and deemed safe for use.

“A survey of critical infrastructure and services is ongoing. Decontamination and cleaning has been carried out in some areas affected by the fire in order to facilitate construction and repairs to be made. Builders will be on site from Monday.

“Hospital management, Ireland East Hospital Group and HSE have been working over the weekend to further increase bed capacity and it is hoped that further beds may open in the coming week. Solutions such as modular builds and other options to increasing capacity are being considered. “

Patients should attend their scheduled outpatient appointment as usual. Patients who were unable to attend their outpatient appointment last week due to the fire will be contacted as soon as possible and prioritised for a new appointment.

The emergency department in Wexford General Hospital remains closed.

The spokeswoman said :”The emergency department in University Hospital Waterford continues to be extremely busy and we are asking all patients to please consider their care options including GP and Out of Hour Services. CareDoc continues to have additional GPs available during out of hours in the Wexford and Waterford areas. “

Patients who may have questions or concerns about scheduled outpatient appointments can contact the telephone number on their appointment letter received from the hospital.