Wexford GAA mentor jailed for six months for assault on referee

A GAA mentor has been jailed for assaulting a referee following a junior football match in Wexford town last September.

Glen McManus (34), of Cluain Dara, Clonard, Wexford town, punched referee Michael Lannigan in the immediate aftermath of the game involving his own club St Joseph's and Our Lady's Island.

McManus was present on the sideline for his club during the course of the game at their club grounds on Whiterock Hill just outside the town.

He pleaded guilty to assault causing harm.

He also assault another man, Edward Harding, on the same date in September and location, and the second charge was taken into account.

Judge James McCourt having heard an outline of the incident, handed down an eighteen month prison sentence with the final twelve months suspended.

Relating to the incident, the referee was assaulted at the end of a junior football championship game. The injured party received a punch to the back of the head and had presented himself at Wexford General Hospital with neck injuries.

The referee blew the whistle at the end of the match when he was struck from behind and fell to the ground and landed on the grass.

Mr Lannigan was out of work for a couple of weeks as the result of the assault.

Following the incident, Mr McManus publicly apologised and said “my emotions got the better of me”, in an interview with Independent.ie last year.

“I was totally in the wrong, I understand that. I’m sorry it happened and I mean that. I’m raging with myself and I’m raging that I won’t be involved in our relegation final now,” he said.