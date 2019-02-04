Wexford camogie is said to be in "dire straits" following a humiliating 45-point defeat to Galway yesterday.

Wexford camogie is said to be in "dire straits" following a humiliating 45-point defeat to Galway yesterday.

Wexford camogie in 'dire straits' as they field just 13 players in 45-point defeat

Wexford could only find 13 players to take part in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie National League Division 1 game, which ended 9-23 to 1-2.

In a sporting gesture, Galway - who were leading 8-10 to 0-2 at the break - levelled things up for the second half by withdrawing two players.

Last month, the Model Ladies were forced to hand a walkover to Cork in their Division 1 encounter due to insufficient numbers. College and work commitments were cited as the main reasons behind the dwindling numbers.

However, according to a prominent club member who wished to remain anonymous, the county board is at fault.

"It's true that a lot of girls have been leaving the country for the summer and missing matches due to college commitments. But it's not the girls' fault and it's not like the board couldn't increase the numbers if they really wanted to.

"The intermediates have a full panel and there are some very talented players in the minor league.

"There should be more focus on getting the minors and intermediates onto the senior team. This seems like the logical thing to do, but it's obviously not happening.

Golden

"Some people are saying that the players aren't available because St Martin's Club are involved in the All-Ireland. However, for years we were able to have full league fixtures while winning All-Ireland titles. They're in dire straits at the moment."

The source added that funding is not an issue for the county.

A golden generation of Wexford players, like Ursula Jacob, Kate Kelly and Mags D'Arcy, helped to secure four All-Ireland titles in 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2012. But the county has seen a massive decline in its fortunes since then.

Martin Carey, brother of Kilkenny great DJ, had been at the helm throughout the 2018 season but his reign has now ended.

County Board chairperson Jacinta Roche told the Irish Independent that although the team is struggling, she believes they will bounce back to their former glory.

"We'll get there again, please God," she said.

"College commitments continue to be a big issue at the moment and since St Martin's is involved in the All-Ireland we can't seem to get the numbers. We've no manager at the minute, but we're trying to find someone new, but I won't mention any names until we get one."

Irish Independent