‘We’ve spent thousands of euro restoring 1840s cottage that we can’t move into’

A family who cannot move into their new thatched home because no insurance company will cover the property fear that the thousands of euro they spent renovating the house will all be for nothing.

Eoin Darby, his wife Suzanne and their 20-month-old daughter Julia are in “complete limbo” as the couple can’t draw down the final instalment of their mortgage without insurance.

In July 2020, they purchased a 180-year-old cottage in Malahide, north Co Dublin, and carried out significant refurbishments including adding a new thatched roof, replacing the electrical wiring and rebuilding it to the highest of fire-safety standards.

The Darby family also had to overcome planning permission obstacles, but now they possibly won’t be able to complete construction.

Two Irish insurance companies which previously provided cover to owners of thatched cottages are now refusing to take on new business due to “a lack of risk appetite”, while UK insurers have quit the market here since Brexit.

Mr Darby and his family have been living with his wife’s parents for the last year and were initially expected to move into their new home in September. But now they have no idea when – or if – they will be able to.

“We have gone to considerable expense bringing this 1840s cottage back to its original glory and now we can’t actually move into it,” an exasperated Mr Darby said.

“Having gone through two full years of planning permission and construction, we don’t know where to turn.

“It is utterly disgraceful that we can’t get the use of our restored vernacular cottage when the Department of Heritage continues to promote use of traditional skills such as thatching.

“How can thatching remain when people can’t get insurance?”

Mr Darby works as a quantity surveyor and has a diploma in conservation and building repairs.

The couple saw the potential in the property and wanted to preserve the historical aspect of the house.

The original thatch was removed in the 1950s and replaced with an asbestos slate roof.

He wanted to restore it to its original style while adding some modern renovations.

Insurers were still taking on new thatch customers in 2020, but earlier this year that all changed when OBF Insurance opted out, citing a “serious deterioration” in the claims experience as the reason.

FBD Insurance, meanwhile, said thatched houses are no longer within its “new business risk appetite”.

Owners of thatched properties have had to make significant changes to the traditional style of their homes in a bid to secure cover including removing stoves and sealing chimneys.

However, anyone who recently purchased a house cannot get cover at all – except in cases where the previous owners had insurance, with OBF indicating it will continue to offer insurance to a purchaser of a thatched property where they already insure it for the vendor.

In some cases, the previous owners did not have insurance. As the Darby family built a new thatched roof, there was no previous thatched policy on the property.

“Our house is basically a brand-new house with all the work that has been done,” Mr Darby said.

“We put all the highest fire standards in place, we’ve two layers of fireproof board to protect it, we have no spark-emitting heat sources in the house and all the wiring is up to the most modern standards.

“I cannot get the final mortgage drawdown from our bank without insurance and then I won’t be able to pay builders to continue. I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Fingal County Council has estimated there are just under 60 thatched structures left in north county Dublin.

“Those structures that have survived have often been subject to extension and modification; local thatching practitioners are aging and owners are finding it increasingly difficult to retain and maintain their thatch in the face of a variety of issues,” the council said.

The Heritage Council did not respond to queries about its plans to address the insurance issues facing thatched property owners.

Peter Boland, director of the Alliance for Insurance Reform, called on the Government to organise an alternative to commercial cover for thatched structures.

“It is becoming clear that changes in the way that insurers decide what to cover mean that despite all the reforms in place or on the way, there will be micro-sectors like thatched cottages that will always struggle to get cover.”