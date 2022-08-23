| 16°C Dublin

‘We’ve spent thousands of euro restoring 1840s cottage that we can’t move into’

Couple with young child can’t get an insurer to cover their thatched property

Eoin and Suzanne Darby with daughter Julia at their thatched house in Malahide which they can’t move into as they can’t get cover. Photo: Damien Eagers

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A family who cannot move into their new thatched home because no insurance company will cover the property fear that the thousands of euro they spent renovating the house will all be for nothing.

Eoin Darby, his wife Suzanne and their 20-month-old daughter Julia are in “complete limbo” as the couple can’t draw down the final instalment of their mortgage without insurance.

