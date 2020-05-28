'We've never experienced a crisis like this' - nursing home with highest number of Covid-19 deaths in country

A NURSING home with the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the country has "never experienced a crisis like this" in its 35-year existence, according to a statement released today.

Ryevale Nursing Home in Leixlip, Co. Kildare, has seen 35 residents die from coronavirus to date, according to figures from the HSE.

In a statement released to Independent.ie, Eileen Gallagher, the owner of the family-run facility, said "the worst is now over."

Ms Gallagher did not respond to queries relating to staffing and PPE issues at the facility.

The statement said: "We would like to take this opportunity to extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the residents who have passed away in the past few months.

"Until recently we were caring for 142 residents. The staff here at Ryevale have been devastated by this loss, which include those who have been with us for many years.

"Never in our 35-year history as a family-run nursing home have we experienced a crisis like this and it is due to the commitment of our dedicated staff that we have managed to get through it.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the families of all of our residents who have supported us in this trying time. We have also felt the support for our local community and the local GPs have gone above and beyond in providing care to our residents.

"We have been in close contact with the HSE and the Department of Public Health throughout this crisis and we have followed all of the national guidelines in relation to infection control and Covid-19.

"As you can understand, due to privacy issues we cannot comment on the medical conditions of our residents, but we are hoping the worst is now over and we are well on the road to recovery."

The nursing home was contacted by Independent.ie almost a month ago in relation to the outbreak, but said today that several emails had gone to "spam" and were only discovered later.

Several families who spoke to Independent.ie at the time raised concerns over the spread of infection at the facility.

To date, 887 people, or 55pc, of people who have died in Ireland due to Covid-19 were residents of nursing homes. There have been approximately 250 clusters in such homes.

Meanwhile, half of the residents at one Donegal nursing home died from Covid-19 and the facility has now been closed down, according to Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty

Mr Doherty said 10 out of 20 residents at a public nursing home in Ballyshannon in Co Donegal died from the disease. The facility was closed down and residents were transferred to another nursing home in Stranorlar.

The HSE confirmed on April 19 that 20 residents had been evacuated from the Rock Community Hospital over fears of a Covid-19 outbreak after some staff fell ill.

Mr Doherty was responding to HSE figures, reported in the Irish Times on Thursday, which detailed where 1,030 deaths occurred in 167 facilities caring for older people across the country, including 10 at the Rock Community Hospital.

Speaking at Leinster House on Thursday, he said: “The scale of that is simply just absolutely devastating for the rest of the residents, but for that community, and their families as a whole.”

Mr Doherty said that a public inquiry into deaths in nursing homes was "inevitable". He has also written to the Dáil’s Covid committee demanding that senior officials from the HSE appear before it urgently. He pointed out that HSE officials were unable to provide the figures reported in the media today when they appeared before the committee on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mr Doherty said the €350 per week pandemic unemployment payment should be extended until the end of the year, but acknowledged anomalies with the payment should be corrected, including allowing people over 66 who had been working to access it.

Asked about anomalies where people are earning more on the PUP than they were when they were employed Mr Doherty said his party supported addressing those.

“We’ve never said that somebody was doing one shift and was getting €60 should be getting €350. It was the government that designed that. But let me be clear, the government is trying to set the scene and the mood music to taper out these [payments]

“What the government will not say is the €350 pandemic unemployment will be there until the end of the year, because what they’re doing now is setting the scene for that to be tapered out before the end of the year.”

Mr Doherty said there had to be allowances for seasonal workers who may usually be earning more during the summer months. “You have to take into account the fact that some of these workers were earning €300 in February would have been earning €400 in March or €450 or €500 in March or in June and July,” he said.

On the growing calls to accelerate the reopening roadmap and reduce the physical distance guidelines from two metres to one metre, Mr Doherty said it was his view that this will happen.

But he added: “We haven’t got the virus bet, there [are] huge concerns of a second wave and as restrictions are eased those concerns are going to be heightened. We’ll always be guided by the public health advice.”

He said the Government needed to give clarity and certainty on the plan to reopen the country and any changes to the public health guidelines.