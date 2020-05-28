| 20°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'We've never experienced a crisis like this' - nursing home with highest number of Covid-19 deaths in country

  • Leixlip facility says 'the worst is now over' after virus claimed lives of 35 residents

  • Separate nursing home in Donegal closed down after half of residents died of virus, Dáil told

Ryevale Nursing Home in Leixlip, Co. Kildare, has seen 35 residents die from coronavirus to date, according to figures from the HSE. (Stock photo) Expand

Close

Ryevale Nursing Home in Leixlip, Co. Kildare, has seen 35 residents die from coronavirus to date, according to figures from the HSE. (Stock photo)

Ryevale Nursing Home in Leixlip, Co. Kildare, has seen 35 residents die from coronavirus to date, according to figures from the HSE. (Stock photo)

Ryevale Nursing Home in Leixlip, Co. Kildare, has seen 35 residents die from coronavirus to date, according to figures from the HSE. (Stock photo)

Catherine Fegan and Hugh O'Connell

A NURSING home with the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the country has "never experienced a crisis like this" in its 35-year existence, according to a statement released today.

Ryevale Nursing Home in Leixlip, Co. Kildare, has seen 35 residents die from coronavirus to date, according to figures from the HSE.

In a statement released to Independent.ie, Eileen Gallagher, the owner of the family-run facility, said "the worst is now over."