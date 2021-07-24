| 14.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘We’ve had people on the phone in tears trying to get here,’ says Galway Races CEO

Michael Moloney, Galway Races CEO, on the course ahead of the event, which kicks off on Monday. Photo: Andrew Downes Expand

Close

Michael Moloney, Galway Races CEO, on the course ahead of the event, which kicks off on Monday. Photo: Andrew Downes

Michael Moloney, Galway Races CEO, on the course ahead of the event, which kicks off on Monday. Photo: Andrew Downes

Michael Moloney, Galway Races CEO, on the course ahead of the event, which kicks off on Monday. Photo: Andrew Downes

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

A MERE mention of ‘the Galway Races’ is enough to set the scene. The clamour of the parade ring heaving with jubilant punters, all the style of Ladies Day and the famous craic and ceoil going on well into dawn – with the yarns told for years to come.

It is the pinnacle of the summer racing calendar – and aficionados are chomping at the bit to be back at the course after last year saw the races take place before desolate stands as they watched the action from afar.  

After hopes were dashed for a crowd of 5,000 to attend each day of next week’s festival, a scramble for tickets ensued, matched only by the wild-eyed race for the five golden tickets to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. With just 1,000 punters allowed into the grounds for each of the seven days of the festival, the tickets didn’t even sell publicly.

Related topics

More On Galway Races

Most Watched

Privacy