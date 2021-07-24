‘We’ve had people on the phone in tears trying to get here,’ says Galway Races CEO

A MERE mention of ‘the Galway Races’ is enough to set the scene. The clamour of the parade ring heaving with jubilant punters, all the style of Ladies Day and the famous craic and ceoil going on well into dawn – with the yarns told for years to come.

It is the pinnacle of the summer racing calendar – and aficionados are chomping at the bit to be back at the course after last year saw the races take place before desolate stands as they watched the action from afar.

After hopes were dashed for a crowd of 5,000 to attend each day of next week’s festival, a scramble for tickets ensued, matched only by the wild-eyed race for the five golden tickets to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. With just 1,000 punters allowed into the grounds for each of the seven days of the festival, the tickets didn’t even sell publicly.

“Between our members and people who had put in requests, they were sold out before they ever got to go on public sale,” explains Galway Races CEO, Michael Moloney. They tried to target loyal patrons but he knows there is massive disappointment amongst those forced again to watch from home this year.

“We’ve had people on the phone in tears trying to get to the races. People who’ve been coming here 30 or 40 years,” he says.

“Their hopes were built up to get back to Ballybrit this year. Some people plan their whole year around this – it’s their holidays and they love it. It’s the highlight of their year so when you’re planning it on that kind of scenario and it’s taken away from you, it’s very hard.”

But those who got lucky are “unbelievably delighted” to get tickets and Michael believes this will add to the intimate atmosphere of the occasion.

“We’re starting on a good basis that everybody coming here really wants to be here. So that’s a really big plus.”

Having gone along to the trial day in the Curragh for the Irish Derby in June, he feels confident they can offer a good day out to punters.

“People were just delighted to be out and the atmosphere was really, really good. Everybody is fed up of being stuck at home and they want to get out – and I think people are more inclined to say hello to the person beside them than they might have been before.

“If we get some fine weather as well it will be an added bonus. Obviously if it’s raining in the west of Ireland and it’s an outdoor event it will be a different story, but we won’t go there,” he laughs.

As luck would have it, rain is forecast for next week – though that could yet change.

Such a low attendance will see the races operate on a loss-making capacity, Michael concedes – on the back of last year’s reported ‘seven figure’ loss.

There will be many changes to the usual setup. Contract tracing details have already been obtained from all attending and Michael insists they “won’t be hounding people”. Ladies Day will go ahead – both on the course for fans and virtually.

People can stand on the steps of the stands but there will be no corporate hospitality and no indoor dining, despite the lifting of restrictions next week.

Instead, all food will be provided on a more casual basis from mobile units, explains John Sherry, chair of Lydon House catering, which has held the contract for the last 45 years. To cater for over 40,000 people, he normally deploys 800 staff. This year with 1,000, he still requires 80 staff at the races because of table service requirements.

“It would be very easy to get annoyed but that’s not in anyone’s interests,” he adds.

Instead, he is maintaining a ‘glass half full’ attitude and thinks people will enjoy the event.

But the shrunken status of the races this year is a disappointment for all.

Even the inaugural event in 1869 saw 40,000 people assemble, with the green at Eyre Square used as a camping site for those who arrived in the town well in advance of the, then, two-day race meeting.

Loyal punter Johnny ‘Scruff’ Collins recalls jockeys – some who went on to be household names – sleeping three to a bed and even on the floor during race week in the 1960s.

Younger stable hands would sometimes turn up crying at the door of his mother, Winnie, who could never turn them away. Once she managed to cater for a record 23 in her small home.

The only thing that brought him home from working in the States was the feeling that he was missing out on the fun of race week and he has rarely missed a year since – except when his wife gave birth and another when he had a “terrible toothache”.

He watched sadly on TV last year and thinks 1,000 is far too few this year.

“I was absolutely disgusted. There is plenty of space here for 5,000 to give people some enjoyment back. Noise is what you want with people jumping around the place.”

He has a ticket for Monday only, vowing: “We’ll make as much noise as we can.” But he prays next year at Ballybrit will see a return to normal service.

And he’s not the only one.