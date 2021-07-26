| 12°C Dublin

‘We’ve been missing the atmosphere, the buzz, the laughter’ - pubs and restaurants ready to throw open doors

Last-minute Covid rules leave some owners anxious

Benny Jacob, owner of Pickle restaurant on Camden Street, Dublin, who is welcoming the reopening of indoor dining from today. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Benny Jacob, owner of Pickle restaurant on Camden Street, Dublin, who is welcoming the reopening of indoor dining from today. Photo: Frank McGrath

Mickael Viljanen, chef-patron of Chapter One on Parnell Square, Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Eamon Irish who owns Irish&rsquo;s Bar in Knocktopher, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography.

David Lavelle, owner of Eco Restaurant, Gorey, Co. Wexford with his daughter Mia. Picture: Patrick Browne

Workers across the hospitality sector have expressed mixed emotions as indoor service resumes for those who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19.

Pubs are opening their doors after more than 16 months, while restaurants and gastro bars will be welcoming people inside for the first time since Christmas.

Some establishments claim to have received abuse from anti-vaxxers ahead of reopening, while others have decided to continue with outdoor dining only.

