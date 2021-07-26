Workers across the hospitality sector have expressed mixed emotions as indoor service resumes for those who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19.

Pubs are opening their doors after more than 16 months, while restaurants and gastro bars will be welcoming people inside for the first time since Christmas.

Some establishments claim to have received abuse from anti-vaxxers ahead of reopening, while others have decided to continue with outdoor dining only.

The last-minute publishing of guidelines by the Government has left some publicans and restaurateurs feeling anxious that confusion and chaos will reign in the first week.

The new Digital Covid Cert scanner will be used to check customers’ vaccine passes. Representative groups such as the Licensed Vintners’ Association are worried this may lead to “flashpoints”, and some publicans have echoed those worries.

Tom Geaney owns The Dingle Pub in Co Kerry, and last Friday evening he admitted to feeling confused about what procedures need to be in place as official guidance had yet to be issued.

“I’m only operating off what I hear in the media,” he said.

“I’m anxious to get inside open. I wish it would open in a different way, but it’s not to be. I do think there will be a lot of hassle. Even as it is, people are impatient right now.

“I’ve noticed people wanting to use the toilet, and all of a sudden they’re not interested in putting on a mask. People think this has gone away.”

Mr Geaney has been serving food and drinks outdoors since July but he has struggled to get his staff back to work.

“Dingle is a tourist town and a lot of staff are seasonal workers, but for whatever reason some don’t want to work this year,” he said.

“Probably about 50pc of my staff are fully vaccinated, and all of the others have received one [jab], so it’s not ideal.

"We will just have to do things right and keep sanitising, wearing masks and washing hands.”

In Dublin, Benny Jacob, co-owner of Pickle restaurant on Camden Street, said he was “so happy” to be reopening. “We cannot wait to meet all our regular guests and friends back at the restaurant,” he said.

“We have been missing the atmosphere, the buzz, laughter and birthday songs. Hopefully we will not have to close again.”

Pickle opened only five years ago. Mr Jacob said they were “incredibly lucky” as they managed to retain all their permanent staff, including six chefs.

“We know it will be a little stressful [operating vaccine passes] as this is a completely new area for us, but we’ll get used to it,” he said. “We just have to see what else we can do so that everything can go smoothly.”

Some businesses, meanwhile, have decided to not open indoors.

David Lavelle, owner of Eco Restaurant in Gorey, Co Wexford, said he was “not prepared to reopen for indoor dining until all can dine at our table”.

Mr Lavelle is vaccinated but said many of his younger staff were not and that was mainly why he was delaying the full reopening of his restaurant and continuing with just a takeaway service

“We’ve had great support up to now from the Government and without that, we wouldn’t be sustainable,” he told the Irish Independent.

“We have a very young crew working with us and we’ve observed them missing out on college life, sports, concerts and travel, so to turn around and say they can serve customers but not dine with us is not conscionable.

"To turn away people in families who are still awaiting vaccination would be business negative.”

Mr Lavelle said he was prepared to open once a larger portion of the population was vaccinated.

“We’re a small restaurant, so to do two-metre distancing for tables with families would make it difficult to be viable.”

Some restaurant owners say they used lockdown to try to come up with new recipes and menus.

“We have spent our time well, researching and developing new dishes and curating our wine list and juice pairing,” said Rob Krawczyk, chef owner at Michelin star Restaurant Chestnut in Ballydehob, west Cork.

Mickael Viljanen, chef-patron of Chapter One on Parnell Square, Dublin, said he had been “looking forward to this for what feels like forever.”

“I can’t wait to be back in the kitchen in full flow of service, with the whole team doing our best to impress and delight our guests,” he said.

“There’s really nothing like it for satisfaction, hearing a restaurant humming with pleasure, and it’s a sound I can’t wait to hear again. And again and again.”