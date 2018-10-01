A Westmeath syndicate came forward today to collect their €1 million winnings after purchasing the lucky ticket in a shop owned by TD Willie Penrose.

'We've been keeping the heads down' - Jubilant celebrations at Lotto HQ as syndicate claims €1m prize

The syndicate, who wish to remain private, are the first winners of the €1 million Lotto Plus prize since the top prize was doubled from €500,000 last month.

"It has been a crazy week," a member of the syndicate said.

"We started getting calls from the head of the Lotto syndicate on the Sunday morning after the draw and we were absolutely stunned – we just couldn’t believe it. We’ve been keeping our heads down all week to let all of the excitement in the town die down a little bit. We’ll certainly enjoy the celebrations this week and we look forward to being able to help family and friends with our winnings as soon as we can," they said.

The golden ticket was sold in Penrose's shop on the Main Street in Ballynacargy.

It's owned by Longford-Westmeath Labour Westmeath Willie Penrose and his wife Anne.

Meanwhile, a Tipperary man scooped the €50,000 top prize on a €5 All Cash Platinum scratch card.

The Tipp man purchased his winning ticket at Guilfoyles Store in Templetouhy Village in Co. Tipperary.

Portlaoise man Harry Allen collected a €35,005 Telly Bingo Snowball prize which he won last Friday.

Harry, who plays Telly Bingo regularly with family and friends has promised to share his winnings with family and friends.

