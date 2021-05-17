Friends Jacqueline Byrne and Jayne Eyre in Penneys on Mary Street which opened to the public. Picture: Gerry Mooney

It was an early start for shops this morning as non-essential retail outlets opened their doors again, many for the first time since Christmas.

While click-and-collect and shop-by-appointment facilities opened last week, there were early morning queues at some shops in anticipation of the doors swinging open for what many have been craving for months - a regular shopping experience.

While social distancing, hand sanitising, and face masks are still part and parcel of everyday life, there was a sense of relief in the air. A sense that things are going in the right direction.

Although parts of Grafton Street and Henry Street were still quiet this morning, there was an expected queue outside everyone’s beloved Penneys.

Two teenage girls had queued at Penneys on Mary Street in Dublin from 5am, mainly because they thought there was going to be a huge queue.

But they found themselves first in line.

“At least it’s not raining!” they said with a laugh.

Behind them were sisters Louise (20) and Aisling (27) Furey.

“We’ve been here since 6.30am. We got a taxi in from Raheny. We actually thought there’d be a big queue but it wasn’t bad at all,” said Aisling as she waited for the doors to open.

“We’re dying to get in. We haven’t been in Penneys since before Christmas, and normally we’d be in a couple of times a week,” said Louise.

Aisling Furey in Penneys on Mary Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Aisling Furey in Penneys on Mary Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The doors of the store opened at 7.30am, and the massive shop quickly absorbed the queue.

Jacqueline Boyle and pal Jayne Eyre, both 26, were pleasantly pleased at getting into the shop after about ten minutes in the queue.

“We didn’t do the click-and-collect or the appointments. We just waited patiently for the doors to open fully today. I’ve lots of stuff to get,” said Jacqueline, from nearby Summerhill.

“I’m looking for everything from clothes to bedding.”

Jayne, also from Summerhill, had all the essentials to buy. But in a sign of optimism she had also bagged a few bikinis.

“I’ve no holiday planned, but you have to hope. You’d never know, I might get away somewhere if things keep improving,” she told Independent.ie.

Friends Sandra Flynn and Maggie Trimble in Penneys. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Friends Sandra Flynn and Maggie Trimble in Penneys. Photo: Gerry Mooney

For 85-year-old Maggie Trimble the opening of Penneys couldn’t happen sooner.

“I can’t even play a video, never mind shop online,” she joked.

“I was last in here before Christmas and I usually come in every Wednesday. It’s great to be back,” she said.

“The staff in here are brilliant. They help me out when I can’t get around too well, and ask me what I want and go and get it for me. I’ve missed them.

“I’ve had both my jabs and now I’m ready to go. I’m hoping to open my old folks club in Kilbarrack again tomorrow. I started it 28 years ago and I can’t wait to get it going again,” she added.

A Penneys spokeswoman said Womenswear, Spring/Summer trends, and beauty ranges have all been snapped up since shopping by appointment opened, with 275,000 bookings in total.

There will be extended opening hours across all 36 stores to help manage customer demand. “Going out is the new staying in it seems. Ireland is getting ready to get dressed up again as restrictions begin to ease,” the spokeswoman said.

“Hopefully we’re open for good now. Womenswear is proving very popular with seasonal trends, such as summer floral dresses and gingham two-pieces all being snapped up. Beauty is also back, with false lashes and nails being two big items in peoples’ baskets,” she added.

“We’ve been blown away by the response to shopping by appointment last week from customers. We have plenty of our new season fashion in stock, alongside all our great-value every-day essentials. We have extended opening hours in every store in Ireland to help with queues and customer demand, so there’ll be plenty of time for everyone to visit,” said Penneys CEO, Paul Marchant.

Around 280,000 retail employees will have returned to work today as the latest easing of Covid restrictions become a reality.