Wetherspoon’s Keavan’s Port hotel and pub faces planning battle to reopen city beer garden over anti-social behaviour

Neighbours near Camden Street premises in Dublin object due to anti-social activity and noise nuisance

JD Wetherspoon’s pub and hotel on Dublin’s Camden Street is facing an uphill battle to reopen a beer garden after objections from local residents about anti-social behaviour.

The British pub chain, which opened the Keavan’s Port hotel and pub after a redevelopment two years ago, is also in the spotlight of Dublin City Council (DCC), which has served two enforcement notices on it for breach of planning.

The Irish Independent has seen photos showing men urinating in the lanes around the premises in daylight and the mess of urine and vomit they leave behind.

JD Wetherspoon closed its beer garden temporarily in April last year after DCC issued an enforcement notice and there was legal correspondence from local people.

A new planning application to erect a 13-metre-high “acoustic sound barrier” wall is being seen as a move to reopen the garden and is being met with stiff opposition.

Niamh Moran, who lives in Grantham Street, said in her submission to DCC that she has observed “a significant increase in late-night noise, anti-social activity, public urination and nuisance damage to property” in the area since the opening of the hotel and pub.

A Camden Street trader, Ghandi Malik, said that when the beer garden was previously in operation there was a significant noise nuisance from afternoon to night.

He also said he was shocked at the increased levels of anti-social behaviour, including damage to property, and urination.

“This is not surprising as they fail to manage their customers when they are queuing to enter, fail to manage their noise when inside the building and fail to have customers exit and leave the neighbourhood in an orderly and safe manner,” he said.

James Wickham and Lorelei Harris, in nearby Pleasants Street, said it was disputable that the proposed acoustic barrier would reduce the noise from the inner courtyard of the pub.

“What is indisputable is that this will create a large new outdoor drinking space in our neighbourhood with all the attendant social issues – noise, crowding, anti-social behaviour and waste management challenges,” they said in their submission.

“The residents of this area are deeply concerned by the changing nature of our community from a quiet, peaceful co-location of residential, commercial and hospitality businesses into an uncontrolled area of late-night drinking, stag parties and revelry of a sort that is antithetical to the pursuit of family life.”

Other Camden Street residents lodged a submission saying JD Wetherspoon had failed to properly address the concerns of residents of Upper Camden Street through the planning system in previous applications.

They also said Wetherspoon had decided, for its own reasons, to restrict its noise impact assessment of nearby residential properties to one street only, and not other residential streets.

They also said that by virtue of its layout and proximity to residential property, the outdoor courtyard intended for use by the pub and hotel is incompatible with the protection of nearby residential amenity.

Environment and heritage charity An Taisce made a submission saying the impacts of the outdoor area or beer garden at the pub and hotel is “a significant source of concern for local residents by reason of noise, late-night operation, littering, intoxication, anti-social behaviour, public urination, the low-cost model of the operator, the large size of the drinking space and the large crowds attracted”.

DCC has also served two enforcement notices on JD Wetherspoon for breaches of planning in relation to deliveries of stock and collection of waste.

The pub owners had agreed to a planning condition that deliveries and collections would only happen within specified hours and using vehicles of a particular size.

Neighbours complained that large trucks were arriving at all hours of the day and night, waking them with noise and blocking in their own cars.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The screen was designed by acoustic experts. If permission is granted, it will allow customer use of the courtyard after it was voluntarily closed by Wetherspoon in April 2022 after complaints of noise disturbance.

“Our aim is to be a good neighbour, and we will continue to work with them, as well as Dublin City Council, to resolve any issues that they have.”