‘Wet’ pubs that don’t serve food must be allowed to reopen at same time as gastropubs and restaurants, publicans insist

There can be no justification for keeping wet pubs closed while allowing food pubs and restaurants to reopen this summer, the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) will tell an Oireachtas committee on Tuesday.

All hospitality businesses should face the same public health regime, the same Garda enforcement measures, and have the same opportunities to trade, the Dublin-based LVA insists.

Its demand of one rule for all pubs will pose a headache for Government, with Ministers reportedly contemplating a return to the €9 substantial meal requirement that could allow some pubs to reopen this summer.

“Given the extended closure our sector has endured, the pub trade could not countenance any further separation between food pubs and wet pubs,” the association says in a submission to the Tourism committee.

It also says there must be a vaccination dividend of “reopening without restrictions” once a level of herd immunity is reached.

It is calling on the Government to publicly communicate the circumstances that would apply in allowing the full reopening of the hospitality sector, with ‘wet’ and food pubs no longer the subject of discrimination between them.

It wants to know what percentage of the adult population will need to be vaccinated to allow all pubs and hospitality businesses to reopen, and what level of community transmission will be tolerable in that situation.

Publicans also want to know if it will be the case that pubs and hospitality can only reopen for vaccinated customers. If so, “the previous artificial distinction between traditional (wet) bars and pubs that serve food will be eliminated.”

In these circumstances, “all pubs and other hospitality businesses should be able to open at the same time.”

The sector is also calling for a significantly enhanced restart grant prior to opening again, saying this is needed given that Dublin’s wet pubs, late bars and nightclubs have been closed continuously since 15 March 2020 “and will likely be fully closed for 15 months.”

It notes that food pubs are in their third full lockdown currently, and that their closure will likely be at least six months – from Christmas Eve to June of this year.

“The entire licensed trade will require a significantly enhanced restart grant prior to opening again,” chairman Noel Anderson and chief execituve Donall O’Keeffe will emphasise.

The body will also argue that the special hospitality VAT rate of 9% should be extended to the end of 2025 to facilitate the longer-term recovery of the hospitality and tourism sector

“Such certainty is now essential in terms of building business resilience and providing much-needed business planning clarity,” the LVA says.

The hospitality and tourism sector has been hit extraordinarily hard by the pandemic, with the Dublin trade experiencing “the longest, most severe lockdown in Europe,” the LVA says, representing nearly one-third of the national trade.

Dublin’s traditional (wet) pubs and nightclubs closed on 15 March 2020 and have not traded a single day since.

“They have also had to deal with ‘will-they, won’t-they’ reopening questions through several NPHET and Government review dates last year,” the vintners say.

These possibilities were raised from July through October, an ordeal of anticipation whose constant frustration was “appalling” for businesses, the publicans say.

