Westmeath Lotto player risks losing out on €40,000 prize as winnings go unclaimed

The winner has just four weeks left to claim their prize.

A Lotto player in Westmeath has been urged to come forward and claim their €40,000 prize before it expires.

The clock is ticking for one winning ticket holder in the Lotto 5-4-3-2-1 draw that took place on April 1.

It was purchased at Top Oil Service Station, Longford, Mullingar, Westmeath on the day of the draw.

The winning numbers of the Lotto Plus 1 draw on that date were: 11, 24, 27, 34, 42, 44 and the bonus was 15.

Players in Westmeath have been warned to “carefully check their old tickets” or they could lose out on their winnings.

"We are hoping to hear from a Lotto 5-4-3-2-1 player in Westmeath who matched five out of the seven winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 1 draw on the 1st of April, scooping a prize worth €40,000,” a Lotto spokesperson said.

"The winner purchased their ticket in Top Oil Service Station, Longford, Mullingar, Westmeath.

"As ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, The last date to claim this prize is Friday 30th of June, so we are encouraging all our players who purchased their ticket in the Top Oil Service Station to check their old tickets very carefully.”

They added: “If you are the winner, please be sure to sign the back of your winning ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”