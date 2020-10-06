Westlife's Shane grief-stricken after dad Peter dies

Westlife's Shane Filan has been left devastated after his beloved father Peter died at the weekend, just 10 months after losing his mother Mae.

The singer's dad died at St Vincent's Private Hospital in Dublin on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, the heartbroken singer said: "Yesterday, Sunday the 4th of October, my heart was broken. I lost the most important man in my entire life. My dad Peter.

"He was my best friend, my guidance through life and an absolutely amazing father. He was my hero.

"He died peacefully in his sleep in the amazing care of the medical team at St Vincent's Hospital, Hawthorn Ward and my brother."

Peter Filan will be laid to rest at a private funeral that will take place today.

His funeral notice said that he "died peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff at the Hawthorn unit".

The father-of-seven was described as a dearly loved husband of the late Mae, who died suddenly last December.

Cherished

Mention is given in his funeral notice to his 22 "cherished" grandchildren, brother Tom and sister Margaret Hunt, extended relatives and many friends and neighbours.

His funeral Mass will take place at St John's Church, Carraroe, Co Sligo, this afternoon, followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery.

"The family appreciate your support, respect and sympathy at this time," the notice says

"Sadly due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral Mass will be limited to family only. Condolence messages are welcome below, privately."

It adds that if people want to make a donation in lieu of flowers, they can do so by going to the Cancer Trials Ireland website.

Shane has been inundated with messages of condolences on social media.

Last year saw him paying an emotional tribute to his "incredible" mother after she died.

He described December 15 as "the saddest day of my life".

"My mother Mae who was an incredible beautiful woman, wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by all her family," he said.

