Westlife star Shane Filan has thanked fans for their support following the death of his "incredible, beautiful" mother.

Westlife star Shane Filan thanks fans for support following death of mother

The singer posted a message on Instagram saying his mother Mae Filan passed away on December 15, which he called "the saddest day of my life".

He wrote: "My mother Mae who was an incredible, beautiful woman, wife, mother, grandmother & friend passed away peacefully surrounded by all her family.

"I'd like to say thank you to everyone for all your well wishes at this time.

"To all the fans for all your support & lovely messages, Thank you.

"Her funeral is a very private time for me & my family to grieve & I know you all understand & will respect that."

He added: "If you would like to do something in her memory you can make a small donation to Sligo North West Hospice who looked after her so beautifully & peacefully in her final days and will continue to do so for so many more families.

"Thank you.

"Love always, Shane & Family."

Filan's bandmate Kian Egan was among those to send condolences.

He wrote on Instagram: "We will be there for you brother through this very sad time. She was an amazing woman."

PA Media