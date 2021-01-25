West Cork restaurant receives Michelin star at 2021 awards

Dede in Baltimore was awarded a Michelin star at the 2021 UK and Ireland awards.

Chef Ahmet Dede received a Michelin star for his restaurant Dede in Baltimore, Cork, at the 2021 UK and Irish awards today.

When presented with the award virtually, Mr Dede was emotional, saying: “I am taking it all in now, thank you so much. This means the world to me.”

Five restaurants in total across the UK and Ireland received a new Michelin star at today’s awards.

Four Irish restaurants, bars and bistros also received a Michelin ‘Bib Gourmand’ while three Irish restaurants were awarded green Michelin stars- which is a new star that appreciates the efforts that chef and staff put in to create a sustainable space.

KAI and Loam in Galway and Inis Meáin in the Aran Islands were all awarded green stars.

The four restaurants, bistros and pubs in Ireland that received a new Michelin bib were Goldie in Cork, Table Forty One in Wexford, Spitalfields pub in Dublin and Volpe Nera, Blackrock.

Seafood bistro Goldie was described by the inspector as a “lively seafood bistro” that offers “well-priced gill-to-fin cooking”.

Table Forty One in Wexford was also given a bib “thanks to its classic cooking” and Spitalfields pub in Dublin received its Michelin bib for it’s “cooking from the heart” and was described as a “characterful Dublin pub” with “flavourful dishes.

The final new Irish entry on the Michel bib list was Volpe Nera in Blackrock for its “carefully cooked” dishes and its “classic Mediterranean principles that have a modern edge.”

Davina McCall presented the virtual ceremony that was streamed on Facebook and Youtube tonight.

Opening up the ceremony, she said: “Our thoughts are with those who suffered from the pandemic and all the businesses that were lost”.

She added that it has been “particularly tough year” for the hospitality industry as she said how disappointing it as that all the chefs can’t join her as usual.

During the ceremony, a number of “special professional awards” were given to restaurants across Britain and Ireland in different categories including excellence in service, drinks, young chef of the year and mentor chef of the year.

Ross Lewis of Michelin star restaurant Chapter One in Dublin was awarded the ‘Mentor Chef of the year’ award. Accepting the award, Mr Lewis said: “This means a lot to me.”

Noble Hollywood in Northern Ireland was given a service award that was sponsored by Lavazza coffee.

The young chef award was given to 30-year-old Kray Treadwell in 670 Grams in Birmingham.

Appearing from Paris, Gwendal Poullennec, international director of Michelin Guides, said: “Even if I am disappointed not to be in London, what a pleasure to be with you tonight.

"2020 has been an unusual year and every one of us has experienced the pandemic and its devastating effects.”

