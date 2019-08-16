The family of Nóra Quoirin have said they hope to have "more answers to our many questions" over the death of their daughter.

'We're struggling to understand events of last 10 days' - family of Nóra Quoirin want answers to 'many questions'

In a statement issued by the Lucie Blackman Trust, they said: "Today the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia and the Minister for the State paid their respects to our family.

"We had the opportunity to thank them for everything that the Malaysian government, police, search and rescue teams, local people and volunteers have done to help us. Tragically, as we know, this wasn't enough to save Nóra.

"The initial post-mortem results have given some information that help us to understand Nóra's cause of death.

Nora’s parents Meabh and Sebastien

"But our beautiful innocent girl died in extremely complex circumstances and we are hoping that soon we will have more answers to our many questions. We are still struggling to understand the events of the last 10 days."

"We would like to thank the Malaysian authorities for their ongoing support and cooperation with international governments and police as the criminal and missing persons investigations continue.

"We will be bringing Nora home where she will finally be laid to rest, close to her loving families in France and Ireland."

The Lucie Blackman Trust said no reward had been paid out following the discovery of Nóra's body.

Nóra died of hunger and internal bleeding after wandering alone for six days in the jungle.

French lawyer Charles Morel, representing Nora's parents Sebastien Meabh, said the post mortem results were being treated with caution by Nóra's bereaved family.

It was revealed the girl was not sexually assaulted and died from intestinal bleeding due to stress and starvation about six days after she went missing on August 4.

Her naked body was discovered close to a waterfall about 2km from the jungle resort of Dusun, on Tuesday, 10 days after she vanished without trace from a chalet where her family was staying on holiday.

She was found with her head lying on her hands as if she was sleeping.

Nora Quoirin

PA Media