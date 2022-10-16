Dozens of staff at Liffey Valley shopping centre protested today at new car parking charges coming into effect tomorrow morning at the Clondalkin facility.

Brandishing placards and chanting slogans like, ‘No way, we won’t pay’, staff members gathered near one of the entrances to the facility from 12 noon today as they expressed serious concerns about the forthcoming charges.

Passing motorists showed their support for the protesters with a constant stream of beeping while members of the public also expressed their anger at the new levy being introduced in the run-up to Christmas and during a cost-of-living crisis.

Staff have been told to park in the overflow green car park at a lower daily rate of €2.50 while customers must pay €2.50 for the first three hours. The public can also use the staff car park, sparking huge stress over capacity issues.

“They’re saying there are about 550 spots in the green staff carpark but we have over 2,000 people working here,” said protestor Claire Ward, who has been working there for 10 years.

“Even though we have to pay a parking fee – and we know we have to pay something – we think it’s too expensive. Plus, we’re not guaranteed a parking space when we arrive to work.

“If we’re on a split shift and we come in at 12pm and we can’t get a parking space, we then have to go into the main car park and pay €12.50 a day which is astronomical and we just can’t afford it. We are living in extremely austere times, we’re struggling to pay our bills and suddenly we’re being hit with this extra bill. It’s just too much. We knew it was coming in a long time ago but we didn’t know it would be so expensive.”

She suggested paying a nominal charge of €100 for a carpark pass a year, like staff in Tallaght shopping centre. She said that if staff members are forced to use the general carpark, it could cost then up to €3,500 a year.

“Nobody could afford that, it’s madness,” she said.

“You're being charged for the pleasure to come into work and I know a lot of people are now looking for transfers. Other people are actually considering leaving as it’s just an added bill that they can’t afford to pay. Hopefully management will negotiate the price down and give us extra spaces so that when we do come to do our jobs, we will actually get a car parking space.”

Patricia Kavanagh, who has been in the centre for 17 years, said that as a part-time worker, it would cost her €360 extra a year.

“Some days, I don’t start until 5.30pm and by that stage, I'm not going to get a spot and I have to go in and pay the all-day rate. So even with me paying for the year, I'll then have to pay more to get a spot,” she said.

“I also do a school run on a Friday mornings and I just about make it here for 9.30am. I'm not going to get a spot so I’ll have to pay the day rate. It's going to cost me a lot more than €360. It’s like another tax for the workers.

“I was very shocked when I heard about the charges, I couldn’t understand it and I just thought it was very greedy.”

Deputy Mark Ward (SF) said that for workers, this would be just another bill they would struggle to pay.

“The current climate that we’re in at the moment, where inflation and the cost-of-living is going through the roof, this is another bill that these people just can't afford,” he said.

“Retail workers are among the lowest paid sectors in the country. So to put a big bill on top of these people at this time of the year is absolutely disgraceful. You’re talking about a €2.50 for the first hour so if you’re an older person, just running in to collect your prescription or go into the bank, there’s going to be a charge. The Square in Tallaght don’t charge for the first two hours so that’s the way it should be here as well.”

In a statement Liffey Valley Shopping Centre acknowledged “a change to a practice that has existed for 24 years is difficult.

“Notwithstanding this situation, we understand that traveling to work by car may still be the only option for some and we are keen to work with all stakeholders to ensure people understand their options and to assist them in selecting the most appropriate option that is relevant to their situation.

“In this regard, we are providing designated parking facilities for staff at a substantially discounted rate of €2.50 per trip.”

The statement added that the new parking system would stop people that are not using the centre from using its parking facilities, and the €30m investment to enhance parking and public transport would provide “more options to travel to the centre”.

