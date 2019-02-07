The mother of a Coleraine teenager who died after being struck by a train 10 years ago has called on his alleged killers to end her family's "living nightmare" and confess.

The mother of a Coleraine teenager who died after being struck by a train 10 years ago has called on his alleged killers to end her family's "living nightmare" and confess.

'We're struggling every day' - mum of teen killed after chase onto rail track tells of 10-year nightmare

Ryan Quinn was 14 when he was chased onto a train track between Coleraine and Portrush on January 30, 2009.

The schoolboy had made a desperate call for help to his father, Ivan, after being beaten up.

By the time his parents arrived at the scene, it was too late.

The teenager's hand had become stuck in a cattle grid on the track and an oncoming train was unable to stop.

Ten years later, Ryan's family still maintain he was chased to his death and was being attacked as the train approached.

A murder investigation remains open, but police say it can only continue with fresh information.

Ryan's mother, Lisa Johnston (43), spoke of the "living nightmare" the loss had caused and appealed directly to those allegedly responsible.

"We're struggling every day, but it's especially hard when there's a big anniversary," she said.

While Ryan's parents were already separated at the time of the tragedy, both visited his grave in Coleraine to lay flowers last week.

"The people who are responsible, they may have children of their own now. It's heartbreaking to lose your child," Ms Johnston said.

"If they have any heart at all, just come forward and own up."

She said living without answers and justice had been "soul-destroying".

"You're just a shadow of who you used to be - you have to push yourself to do everyday stuff," Ms Johnston added.

Ryan's sister, Zara (23), was 13 when the tragedy occurred. Another sister, Layla, was born five years later.

"She always talks about him. She's starting to ask questions about why Ryan's in heaven, but for now we change the subject," Ms Johnston said.

"She has enough pain ahead of her for when she learns the whole truth.

"At times you can feel like you want to curl up and die, but I keep going for my daughters."

She said it still "destroyed" her to think back on the events leading up to her only son's death.

"When Ivan called to say he was beaten up, I thought we'd just be taking him to the hospital," she said.

"When I got there, there was a lot of young people that already knew it was Ryan.

"The train driver saw people running away on the track.

"In my eyes, I don't think they were trying to help him escape. I think they were still beating him up and then ran.

"It's horrific. There are no words for that. It destroys you and it's a living nightmare you just can't wake up from."

Ms Johnston still keeps in touch with Ryan's friends, but she finds it painful to imagine what his life could have been.

"Ryan was so kind," she said. "He loved his music, boxing and cooking the odd time as his daddy's a chef. He said he'd love to travel and be a holiday rep.

"When I see his friends now, I find it really hard. They're about 24 or 25 and they're driving and have good jobs.

"I do meet up with them for dinner sometimes. They're still very loyal to him."

During the inquest into Ryan's death, the train driver asked to meet the family.

"We never really spoke. We just looked at each other and hugged and started crying," Ms Johnston said.

"He was a broken man; he has kids as well. I think about him a lot. it's horrific for him. I never thought I would speak to him, but it's not his fault."

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: "It is disappointing that convictions have not been secured and Ryan's family remain heartbroken.

"As it stands, all available avenues have been explored and there is currently no active investigation. Should new information emerge, this will be considered.

"It has been 10 years since the 14-year-old schoolboy lost his life. I want to ask if anyone has information to examine their consciences and contact police in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference 1257 for January 30, 2009."

Belfast Telegraph