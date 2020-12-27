We're sorry... and we promise we won't do it again

It was the year when almost everyone said sorry - and in some cases they kept on saying it.

The 'year of apologies' got off to a good start in January during the election campaign when Fine Gael senator and election candidate Catherine Noone had to apologise to her own leader and then Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

When she should have been helping constituents get medical cards and listening to their ills, she took an unusual approach to dumping on Varadkar for not understanding the general angst in the community.

"He's autistic like, he's on the spectrum - there's no doubt about that," she told a constituent. She "unequivocally" apologised and withdrew her remarks when it was revealed they had been taped.

"They were completely unacceptable," she said - but even the old adage that any publicity is good publicity didn't work. She failed to get elected as a TD, or later hold her senate seat.

Apart from his leadership during the first lockdown, accepting apologies was one of Varadkar's outstanding achievements in the early part of the year. Sinn Féin councillor and former mixed martial arts fighter Paddy Holohan also had a bad January, apologising to Varadkar after saying in a podcast that he wanted "a family man to run the country".

And then he really put the boot in.

"Leo Varadkar's blood obviously runs to India so his grandfather is not part of the history of this country... now Leo, obviously he's an Irish citizen, but his passion doesn't go back to the times when our passion goes back to."

When other offences were taken into consideration, he was kicked out of the party - until June, when he came back into the fold.

Another of the country's intelligentsia, Danny Healy-Rae, got slightly carried away after being elected a TD for Kerry North for the second time in February.

"To hell with the planet and the people who say we must save the planet and forget about the people. I'm not one of those people," he said in a semi-coherent interview with Virgin Media.

But the bottom line seemed to be he didn't believe in, well... saving the planet - not if it meant people had to stop cutting turf or polluting rivers.

As Healy-Rae felt the full effects of global warming on his backside, he issued an abject apology.

Also out of the traps on election night was the new Sinn Féin TD for Waterford, David Cullinane, who chanted "Up the RA" at a function for jubilant supporters.

"Obviously, it would have been better if I hadn't said it," he told Damien Tiernan on the local radio, and offered an apology to anyone, "who might have been offended".

By May, the boot was on the other foot: Varadkar was doing the apologising.

"We don't have a lot of overseas members," he told Pat Kenny on Newstalk, referring to the Fine Gael party. "We do have some overseas members though. We have members in Belfast, for example," he added. Yes, it was "bizarre" and within the hour he apologised and "unreservedly" withdrew his remarks confusing the border with the Irish Sea.

Sinn Féin spent most of 2020 apologising for what, from their point of view, were mere misdemeanours, compared with their record of justifying atrocities during The Troubles. Who would have thought they would end up apologising for going to a funeral, especially as back in 1993 Gerry Adams - without remorse - carried the coffin of the Shankill Road bomber?

But in June gangs of them, including Mary Lou McDonald, Michelle O'Neill, Gerry Adams and various TDs, assembled in Belfast for the funeral of legendary IRA leader Bobby Storey. In the middle of the pandemic, social distancing was kept to a bare minimum and mask wearing was confined to the usual suspects.

"I do understand that looking at the images of very busy pathways in west Belfast obviously has jolted and has caused some hurt among some of those families - and for that I am very sorry," said McDonald, in a reference to the many funerals that had taken place quietly all over Ireland during the pandemic.

Barry Cowen was the first of two ministers for agriculture to lose their jobs within weeks of each other, after it was revealed in July that he had been banned from driving for three months after being convicted of a drink-driving offence.

Apologising to the Dáil, he said he made "a terribly stupid, stupid, mistake" and when he failed to resign, he was sacked by the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

In late August, sportswear manufacturer Canterbury decided to showcase its new outfits for the Irish women's rugby team and some marketing genius thought it would be a good idea to "superimpose" a model in the foreground of the players who would actually be getting the kit on. "As a brand, we believe in putting our hands up if we get something wrong. We accept this was an error and apologise for any upset caused."

But then August really became a wicked month.

On August 18, the Oireachtas Golf Society assembled in and around Clifden, Co Galway, for a two-day 'outing'. After two arduous days on the greens, 60 or so members of the society sat down to a dinner in a socially distanced divided room in the Station House Hotel that led to a mass exodus from fierce big jobs for all but one lone wolf.

When the story broke in The Examiner, first out of the traps with an apology and resignation was the newly minted Minister for Agriculture, Dara Calleary, who hadn't played the golf, but attended the dinner. Wiser men - former Taoiseach Enda Kenny and former Tánaiste Dick Spring - played the golf but didn't eat the dinner.

In the days that followed, apologies came thick and fast: Jerry Buttimer, deputy leader of the Seanad, stepped down from his post, various politicians resigned as chairpersons of committees and Donie Cassidy, who organised the events, said sorry. After 'discussions' with senior figures in RTÉ a new Sunday night TV slot, said to be worth €200,000 for recently retired Sean O'Rourke, was shelved.

Phil Hogan, then Ireland's EU Commissioner, apologised all right - but not contritely enough, it was believed, mostly in the media and in RTÉ. Neither the Taoiseach nor the Tánaiste would express confidence in him. As his medical history and his travels criss-crossing Ireland were analysed, their lack of confidence became a call for him to "consider his position".

When a meeting with Ursula von der Leyen didn't go well, Big Phil fell on his putter on August 26.

While other political golfers slunk into the shadows, virtually untouched, Séamus Woulfe, the former attorney general and newly appointed Supreme Court judge, brazened it out alone. Despite an abject apology, offers of penance and a call by the Chief Justice Frank Clarke for him to go, Séamus toughed it out, and remains the last man standing from that particular outing.

November saw Varadkar back, but on the other side of the apologising fence. On November 2, the Tánaiste apologised to the Dáil for "errors of judgment" when it emerged, through Village magazine, that he passed a copy of a government agreement with the Irish Medical Organisation to his friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail of the National Association of General Practitioners. It led to another mighty furore and a Dáil apology.

But this was quickly overtaken by the truly spectacular fall from grace of a plethora of RTÉ stars in the decorated hallways of its Montrose headquarters.

On November 12, at what RTÉ later described as "an impromptu" party of over 40 people, complete with balloons, cake and drinks for departing receptionist Phil Collins, social distancing requirements and the wearing of face masks were generally ignored, flouting government pandemic guidelines. The rules were for other people.

Eileen Dunne, David McCullagh, Brian Dobson and Miriam O'Callaghan were all in the frame once their photographs were published online. All duly, and abjectly, apologised.

John Williams, managing director of news, who was also present at the function, said: "I deeply regret not thinking through the consequences of a momentary lapse of judgment. It was wrong and I am very sorry."

Also in November, a member of the Irish Greyhound Board, Wayne McCarthy, who later explained that he allowed his frustration with Green TD Holly Cairns to "boil over" because she wants to 'defund' the industry, tweeted that she was an "ignorant little girl".

The "disrespectful" tweet was 'liked' by Fine Gael TD Joe Carey, before both men apologised.

Next up was Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley, chairman of the Dail's powerful Public Accounts Committee. At 8.55am on Saturday, November 28, Stanley decided to compare the Kilmichael ambush in Co Cork in 1920 and the bombings near Warrenpoint, Co Down, in 1979, which killed 18 British soldiers (linking with the IRA murder of two children, the 83-year-old granny of one of those children, and Lord Mountbatten off Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, the same day).

"Kilmicheal and Narrow Water, the two IRA operations that taught the elites of British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland. Pity for everyone they were such slow learners."

In a statement the following day, Stanley apologised and as the controversy continued, took a week off politics to reflect on life (and death) and deleted his social media accounts. But not before they were ransacked for another convoluted tweet, dated June 2017, that went: 'Yipee 4 d story. It's Leo. U can do what u like in bed but don't look 4 a pay rise the next morning.'

Who knows what that actually meant? Stanley admitted later the message was "open to different interpretations", adding that "homophobia is abhorrent to me".

He was still apologising when he went into the Dáil on December 15 saying he had tried to contact Varadkar to apologise to him directly. "The Tánaiste did not seek an apology but does accept it fully," said a spokesman for Varadkar.

December, too, was an unfortunate month for Alan Kelly, who had managed to get through the year keeping himself and his Labour Party out of trouble. But when Independent.ie published a picture of him maskless on the Luas, communing deeply with his phone, it raised eyebrows.

"We all make mistakes - sorry," said the leader known as AK47, going on to explain that the omission was because he was "distracted" while watching Man United exiting the Champions League against Leipzig on his phone. Pundits wondered which was worse, not wearing a mask or supporting Man United.

As a people, we're inclined to say sorry - even when we're not in the wrong. But 2020 proved most of us are sorrier for getting caught than for what we originally did.

Sunday Independent