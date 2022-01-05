| -0.5°C Dublin

‘We’re so thrilled to win, it’s just phenomenal for our volunteers and for Naas’ – joy in Ireland’s cleanest town

Naas Tidy Town members (from left) Ann Enright, Vourneen Hennessy, Phil Buckley, Bill Enright, Barney Hennessy and Paddy McNamee in Naas town centre yesterday after it was awarded the title of Ireland&rsquo;s cleanest town. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Eavan Murray

Rome was not built in a day – and Naas did not become the cleanest town in Ireland in a heartbeat either.

Champagne corks were popping in the Co Kildare community when news came through that years of relentless litter-picking had paid off.

