‘We’re so thrilled to win, it’s just phenomenal for our volunteers and for Naas’ – joy in Ireland’s cleanest town

Rome was not built in a day – and Naas did not become the cleanest town in Ireland in a heartbeat either.

Champagne corks were popping in the Co Kildare community when news came through that years of relentless litter-picking had paid off.

In a survey of 40 towns and cities, Naas was named the nation’s cleanest town.

The latest Irish Business Against Litter (Ibal) survey found that countrywide, the picture is a little less rosy, as litter was found to have increased last year.

Naas finished ahead of Portlaoise and Ennis to record its first win in the annual rankings.

An Taisce, which carries out the survey for Ibal, found every location it visited in the Kildare town to be “virtually free of litter”.

Vourneen Hennessy, the secretary of Naas Tidy Towns Committee, knows exactly what an undertaking it was to claim victory.

“To win this award takes years of perseverance, thousands of hours and huge co-ordination,” she said.

“It’s mundane work, it’s repetitive, and winning the title of the cleanest town in Ireland didn’t happen by magic.

“We have about 55 volunteers and I co-ordinate them working weekly. Some only come out once a month, but the dedication of everyone has been wonderful.

“We are thrilled to win and it’s just phenomenal for our volunteers who give so much of their free time.”

Ms Hennessy believed Naas was in with a chance of winning the-coveted title, but was not expecting to hear anything for a few weeks.

“We heard at 8am and we were ecstatic. It’s wonderful,” she said. “We didn’t realise it was coming out, so there was great excitement.”

Ms Hennessy, a university lecturer, co-ordinates all the volunteers who pick up litter on a weekly basis and plans it all with military precision.

“I mark out and give a place to everyone to clean and keep tidy. We provide all the equipment and bags and stickers,” she said. “We purchased a van last year and that brings all the equipment around.

“It takes perseverance because people can get very despondent looking at all the litter one week, cleaning it all up and then it’s there again the following week.

“For years we have segregated all our cans and plastic. We have also collected all the lids and we have thousands. Now art students from the secondary schools are going to create a mural using the tops of the bottles.

“It will be some kind of a sustainability message. I cant wait to see it. There’s a lot of buy-in from the community, but I would hope for a bit more now.

“I think after our win there will be a lot more interest and I’m hopeful we can get more people on board. We have this little motto – ‘Light a candle rather than curse the dark’. It helps to keep us going.

“You would have plenty of people who would give out about the council and the litter, but we don’t have time for that. We have to stay positive and get on with it.

“We also try and get across to people the simple message that if they have rubbish, just bring it home and put it in the bin.

“We have such a wonderful team who are so dedicated. One of our members, Josie Kelly, is out six days a week litter-picking.”

Ms Hennessy said a happy consequence of the Tidy Towns is the fact it has brought so many people together.

“I got married about 16 years ago and I moved to Naas to live with my husband and I knew nobody,” she said. “So my husband suggested I join Tidy Towns. It was the best decision.

“Tidy Towns has meant that many people who would have never crossed paths have met and become friends for life. We all have the same interests and ethos and goal to make our town the best it can be.

“There are 25,000 people living here and it’s growing all the time. There are new estates being built, so we have to keep going. We will all be out collecting this week. That’s what it’s all about. We love it, we love Naas.”