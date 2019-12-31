The family of a murdered man whose dismembered body was found in the garden of a derelict house in Cork have paid tribute to their "one of a kind" loved one.

The family of a murdered man whose dismembered body was found in the garden of a derelict house in Cork have paid tribute to their "one of a kind" loved one.

'We're shocked and numb' - family of murder victim who had his head cut off

A relative of the late Francis 'Frankie' Dunne (64) paid tribute to him on social media, saying his family and friends are "numb and in shock" at his brutal murder.

"Frankie, you're at peace now - may God give you the best bed in heaven - you were one of a kind - a character - one of the funniest people to know.

"We are numb and in shock and tried so hard to help and even up to last week but sadly you preferred the streets."

The family said Mr Dunne was not homeless but was living in a "lovely place for the homeless".

Mr Dunne was staying in an assisted living centre for the homeless, run by the Cork Simon Community, at Boreenmanna Road on Cork's southside.

It houses 11 people at any time and is fully staffed.

The family said Mr Dunne is sadly missed by his sisters, brother, extended family and his friends.

They have vowed to remember Mr Dunne in happier times and have requested peace and privacy as they grieve their loss.

Meanwhile, Cork Simon said its thoughts are with the Dunne family at this shocking time.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Francis Dunne and the people he shared the house with on Boreenmanna Road. Our thoughts are also with the staff and volunteers who supported Francis," it said.

Mr Dunne had lived in the assisting living centre for a few months.

A post-mortem carried out at Cork University Hospital confirmed Mr Dunne was murdered. The results of the post-mortem have not been released for operational reasons.

It is one of the most gruesome killings the city has seen with the body being found decapitated and missing both arms.

Mr Dunne was originally from Churchfield on the north side of Cork city.

Investigating gardaí had to use his fingerprints to identify him as his injuries were so severe.

Gardaí have urged witnesses or anyone with information about the murder to come forward.

Mr Dunne's body was found at the derelict Castlegreine House on Boreenmanna Road in Cork city at 4pm on Saturday by a neighbour out looking for a missing cat.

His body was found in the rear of the boarded-up period house. The body was naked and under a bush.

The arms and head were subsequently recovered at another part of the property. It is understood the body may have been at the scene for a few days.

Superintendent Michael Comyns said the deceased suffered "severe injuries".

It is not known if Mr Dunne was killed at the scene or if his body was disposed of in the grounds of the house which dates back to the 1890s.

The property has lain idle for over a year and had been used as a care home in the past.

Since it became derelict, people were known to drink in the grounds of the house on an intermittent basis.

Irish Independent