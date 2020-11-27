'We're running out of dance places'- Rí-Rá and Globe may close

Dublin Globe Bar is set to close, making way for a hotel

It looks like last orders for beloved Dublin nightspots Rí-Rá and The Globe bar.

It comes after Dublin City Council gave the green light for new plans for a major expansion of the Central Hotel on South Great George's Street and Dame Court into a new 6,554 sqm five-storey hotel with 125 bedrooms and a rooftop.

Under the plan, the Rí-Rá night-club space is to become a 'speakeasy' while the space occupied by The Globe bar will be transformed into a retail outlet.

As part of the application by Exchequer Developments Ltd, the existing Library Bar in the hotel is going to be reduced to make way for additional bedrooms.

Petition

Labour senator Ivana Bacik was one of a number of politicians to object.

She told the city council that a petition opposing the development had collected more than 1,000 signatures in a week.

In her objection, Senator Bacik said that Rí-Rá, the Globe and the Library Bar have become "iconic institutions" in Dublin.

"I am not opposed to the development of hotels in principle, but I have grave concerns about the closure of cultural and recreational institutions to facilitate these developments," she said.

Labour Councillor Darragh Moriarty told the council that Dublin's "cultural fabric is being eroded one new hotel at a time" and it is vitally important that the city council takes action to stop and reverse it.

In a separate objection, Green Councillor Claire Byrne said: "We have already witnessed an excessive erosion of our club culture in the city, in particular over the past few years, mostly to make way for hotels and student accommodation.

"We are running out of places to dance."

The council planning report, which recommended planning permission, acknowledged that a number of the third-party submissions highlighted the loss of night-time activity.

The report states: "The proposal retains a night-time use in the basement, retains the Library Bar and provides new night-time options on the ground floor."

It concluded that "the range of uses proposed will ensure a balance between shopping, leisure and cultural, and that non-retail uses will not dominate this section of South Great Georges Street".

The report recommended a grant of permission after stating that the proposal "would not injure the amenity of property in the vicinity and accords with both the City Development Plan and the proper planning and sustainable development of the area".

Warmth

"I am disappointed at the granting of permission but I am glad to see that a range of conditions has been attached to the grant of permission, which I will look into and consider more thoroughly over the coming days," ms Bacik said yesterday.

A report lodged with the planning application stated that the intention of the proposal "is to create a cultural hub for the local community and offer guests an experience unique to Dublin - offering the warmth of Irish hospitality combined with the vibrancy of the local arts and music scene".

Partners in the venture BCP Capital earlier this year said the current Rí-Rá nightclub space would remain as a bar/nightclub, "and the much-cherished Library Bar will also remain a core part of the hotel".

Third parties now have the option to appeal the council decision to An Bord Pleanála.

Herald