‘We’re receiving up to 25 ponytails a day’ -charities report ‘huge’ amount of post-lockdown hair donations

Over 2,000 ponytails set for delivery to New Zealand (Photo: Rapunzel Foundation)

Long, luscious locks grown over the last 18 months have seen charities overwhelmed with post-lockdown hair donations, with some receiving up to 25 ponytails a day in the post.

A number of charities are reporting a “huge” amount of hair donations since restrictions eased and salons reopened at the end of April.

The Rapunzel Foundation, based in Co Wexford, said it has received the “most ponytails we have ever received since we started as a charity over 10 years ago”.

Administrator Deborah O’Neill said the charity is receiving on average 20 to 25 ponytails a day post-lockdown.

"It’s been phenomenal, we have a huge backlog of ponytails that have to be opened. I cannot express the amount of ponytails we’ve received. It has never let up.”

Ms O’Neill said it takes 20 to 25 ponytails to make one wig. Each ponytail must be a minimum of 14 inches.

"We have 15/16 envelopes for today alone to go through and each envelope could contain two ponytails. We send the hair to Freedom Hair in New Zealand to make the freedom wigs.

“It’s just brilliant that people are raising funds alongside their donations too,” she said.

Read More

Communications officer with another hair donation charity, The Little Princess Trust, said the charity received “a huge amount of hair donations” after lockdown.

“The higher percentage of longer hair donations were very much appreciated. Longer hair donations are always needed as they’re our most popular wigs,” Ian Morris said.

The Little Princess Trust, which is based in the UK, provides real hair wigs free of charge for people in Ireland and the UK who suffer with hair loss.

Expand Close (Photo: Rapunzel Foundation) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (Photo: Rapunzel Foundation)

The charity decided to ask people to hold off on sending hair donations during lockdown as they had a “skeleton staff”.

Mr Morris said this decision was also in solidarity with the independent hair salons as they remained closed.

However, the charity continued to provide wigs throughout the various lockdowns.

Athlone native Jacqui Mooney (31) this week chopped 15 inches off her hair to donate to The Little Princess Trust.

Ms Mooney’s hair had grown so long during lockdown that she decided to help someone who was in need of a wig.

“This was something that jumped out to me because my hair has grown a lot over lockdown.

"My sister works in a children’s oncology ward, and she told me that it would make a huge difference to a child, and she sees the benefits,” Jacqui told the Irish Independent.

“It was important as well that it was an Irish and a UK charity because I’m living over in the UK at the moment, but I wanted a charity that gives hair to Irish children as well.

Jacqui said has had long hair since she was a child.

“I thought it was worth it,” she said.

"I’ve enjoyed having long hair my whole life, but it was time for a change and lovely to know that maybe a child could benefit from the long hair that I’d grown rather than just chopping it for no reason.”

Jacqui also asked family and friends to donate money as the charity welcomes fundraising to make the wigs.

Expand Close Over 2,000 ponytails set for delivery to New Zealand (Photo: Rapunzel Foundation) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Over 2,000 ponytails set for delivery to New Zealand (Photo: Rapunzel Foundation)

Serena Friel, owner of Serena’s hair salon in Athlone, cut Jacqueline’s hair.

“The hair has to be in perfect condition, it has to be clean and dry, if it’s not dry it goes mouldy,” she said.

"Jacqui would have had to be minding her hair and putting treatment in it and getting it trimmed regularly.

“We put it into three different sections, and we put a hairband around each section three times. We had to cut above the band depending on the length Jacqui wanted her hair left.

“It was a nerve-wrecking process because she was cutting her long hair to short and was she going to have to like it as well, but yet we do need as much hair as possible.

"The hair then has to be put in a cardboard type of envelope and Jacqui sends it on.”

She praised the Athlone woman for taking the plunge, and said: “Jacqui is such a kind person. I think it’s fabulous to be able to do this.”