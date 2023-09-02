‘We’re punished again and again’: the former prisoners trying to find a job after jail

The I’m Not Here to Hurt You podcast has turned a spotlight on how former prisoners who want to start a new life can struggle to find work. Kim Bielenberg hears how the process could be made easier — and why society would benefit if it was

Former bank robber John O'Hegarty. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Kim Bielenberg Today at 03:30