‘We’re punished again and again’: the former prisoners trying to find a job after jail
The I’m Not Here to Hurt You podcast has turned a spotlight on how former prisoners who want to start a new life can struggle to find work. Kim Bielenberg hears how the process could be made easier — and why society would benefit if it was
For John O’Hegarty, it was the ultimate dilemma as he went looking for work after serving over six years in jail for robbing banks. Should he tell the truth about his record on his CV?