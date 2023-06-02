‘We’re paying to be poisoned’: Council tenants in Dublin’s Ballymun speak about living with the smell of sewage, mould, leaks and broken boilers for years
Three families who were rehoused to council estates in Ballymun are asking for action after years of serious maintenance issues
Azmia Riaz
In Ballymun, three women have watched their children grow up in homes that are falling apart. The residents of the North Dublin council estates have been struggling with the lingering smell of sewage, spreading mould, leaky ceilings and faulty boilers for more than a decade.