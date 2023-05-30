‘We’re on call 24/7’ – the firefighter holding down two jobs just to make ends meet

Niamh Folan says she and her colleagues are going on strike to try and get a better work-life balance

Firefighter Niamh Folan also writes scripts for TG4 show 'Ros na Rún'. Photo: Ray Ryan

Anne-Marie Walsh

Niamh Folan says she couldn’t live on her wages as a part-time firefighter in Carraroe in Galway without a second job.