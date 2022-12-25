‘We’re not out to get anyone. All we want is to find our missing sister Sandra’

Sandra Collins, who was last seen on the night of December 4, 2000, and some of the photos her family are using in their new appeal for information

The family of Sandra Collins are launching a new billboard campaign to raise awareness of her murder in the hope it could lead to the recovery of her remains.

Sandra (28) was pregnant when she disappeared in Killala, Co Mayo, on December 4, 2000. She was last seen at about 11pm after she bought chips in a takeaway.

Despite a fleece jacket being found by the local pier, it is believed she did not take her own life by jumping into the sea but rather was abducted, murdered and most likely buried.

Her brother, Patrick, told the Sunday Independent that the family “will never give up” trying to find her body, so that she can be laid to rest in dignity beside their parents.

“We as a family have not lost hope. We are planning a new billboard campaign early in the new year. December and the new year are always a difficult time, with the anniversary of when she disappeared as well as her birthday on December 14. She would have been 51. But she didn’t even make it to 29 years of age,” he said.

Last May, the Collins family launched a high-profile billboard campaign in the Mayo area. They set up a GoFundMe page to help with costs and Patrick has thanked everyone for their generosity to date.

Patrick said the family plan to use different photographs of Sandra in this latest campaign. The hope is that someone who knows where her body was dumped might anonymously come forward with this information and “give our family some peace”.

Last Christmas, an anonymous phone call with information about the case, which is being treated as credible, gave the family some hope that Sandra’s remains might finally be found.

As of yet, the information provided by the caller has not led to a breakthrough. “We were so hopeful last Christmas. We really thought that 2022 would be the year we finally found Sandra and brought her home. It did not happen but that doesn’t mean we have lost hope.

"We made promises to both our parents before they died that we would never stop searching for Sandra. Hopefully 2023 will be the year,” said her brother.

The Collins family are due to meet with investigating gardaí for a progress update in early January.

Patrick, who was 13 when his sister vanished, said the entire family was turned upside down in the aftermath.

They had lost their elder brother, James, in a tragic factory accident just six months before Sandra disappeared.

“There were six of us children, James was the eldest. We went from being children and adolescents to adults overnight.”

Patrick explained that his mother, Eleanor, died long before his sister’s case was upgraded to a murder inquiry. She never lived to see local plasterer Martin Earley arrested and charged with Sandra’s murder. Mr Earley walked free from court in 2014 after a judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to find him guilty.

Mrs Collins died from cancer in 2004. She always believed that her eldest daughter might come home.

“My mother didn’t sleep well after Sandra went missing. She would be sitting up in the kitchen reading the paper and drinking tea. I would come in and we would talk about it. She had a romanticised notion that Sandra had run off with someone.

“Trevor Deely went missing a few days after Sandra. My mother, God love her, she had a notion that maybe the pair of them ran off together and would come back. I’m glad in a way she didn’t have to endure the case being upgraded to murder, and the arrest and trial.

“Towards the end when she was sick, she asked us to keep looking for Sandra and told us, ‘I promise faithfully to help from heaven.’”

Her husband, Joe Collins, died from cancer in 2016.

“I think the stress of the criminal trial killed him. Before he went to bed every night, there was a picture of James and Sandra together, and he would say goodnight to them every night. Even when he was in a wheelchair, we would push him into the sitting room so he could say goodnight to them,” Patrick said.

“A few weeks before he died, he said to us, ‘If I’m not here, will you do your best to keep looking for Sandra?’ We said we would of course and asked him, ‘Do you think we’ll find her?’ He replied, ‘I don’t think you will. I know you will.’ So, it was both of our parents’ dying wish. That is why we will never give up.”

Earlier this year, Patrick’s elderly uncle died in the UK after a short illness. When the Collins family travelled to the funeral, they found a “treasure trove” of letters that Sandra had written to her uncle and aunt as a youngster, as well as new photographs of Sandra as a child their relatives took during visits to Ireland.

“It was so lovely to find all these beautiful letters from Sandra, as well as the photos. They were all brand new to us so it was very special to be able to read and see them for the first time and bring them home. It has been a very poignant year for the family, we all adored our uncle Ivan, he was so good to us all. We hope he can help us from heaven finally bring Sandra home.”

Patrick said it is his belief that whoever murdered his sister would have needed help concealing the crime and that some people in the Mayo community must know where his sister’s body was dumped.

He stressed that this appeal is not about seeing anyone brought to justice - all the family wants is to find her remains.

“The most difficult thing for us as a family is not knowing where she was left. I was walking through a forest with my brother recently and I said that I hoped she was left in a forest, because she loved animals and nature.

“There are certain things that are hard to deal with. Sandra, did they give you the dignity of wrapping you in something? Did they even have the decency to do that? Whoever did this had some help, we believe.

“This is not about seeing anyone brought to justice, we are not out to get anyone. All we want to do is find Sandra and bury her with my mother and father and our brother James.

“If we just found her, I can’t even begin to imagine how we would feel. It would be the greatest gift we could get. We will never forget Sandra. But if we found her, it would allow us to at least get on with our lives.”

https://www.gofundme.com/f/bring-sandra-collins-home