‘We’re not going to Croker for the spin’ – Cavan plan ambush

True blues: Philip Brady and Tommy Owens, co-owners of The Sports Shop show their support for Cavan before today’s big match. Photo: John McVitty

Shoppers were admiring the big white Christmas tree opposite the post office in Cavan town’s main street yesterday but just a few doors down, inside Tommy Owens’ sports shop, they were truly singing the blues.

Channelling his best Dublin Moore Street, Tommy declared: “That’s the last of them now,” as the sole remaining blue Cavan GAA shirt – to fit a one-year-old – was sold.

Buffeted by cutting winter sleet and the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, business owners and customers yesterday had just one topic on their minds: Cavan’s dream All-Ireland weekend.

As well as the David versus Goliath All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final matchup with Dublin at Croke Park, Cavan’s camogie team line out today in an All-Ireland final – the Premier Junior decider against Armagh, at Cavan’s Kingspan Breffni HQ.

“It’s a huge weekend for Cavan GAA and everyone is proud of our men and women. People are excited about this year’s open championship,” said Tommy who is also chair of Butlersbridge GAA club, whose players include Cavan manager Mickey Graham’s son Jack.

The Sports Shop, run by Tommy and co-owner Philip Brady, re-opened only on Tuesday but in 72 hours it was virtually stripped bare of anything blue, especially if it had Cavan GAA stamped on it.

Since Cavan’s stirring win over Donegal to land a first senior Ulster Championship since 1997, the Breffni county has been dreaming of even bigger things in this shape-shifting GAA year of the underdog.

Tommy said: “We’ve no shirts left. People have been buying flags for their gardens and blue bunting and hats which have flown out the door. It’s a tremendous end to a tough year and it has given people such a lift – a lot of that is down to Mickey Graham and the job he has done.”

However, when it comes to discussing the colour blue in Cavan, things are a little complicated. With a wry smile, Tommy acknowledges that some of his customers are, shock horror, Dubs.

“Blue is definitely a Cavan colour, it’s not a Dublin colour,” says Tommy. “But there is a big population of Dubs who have moved here in recent years so some of them have been in buying flags.”

That’s exactly what Brittaney Hennessey was looking for yesterday when she jumped out of a taxi on the edge of town to buy some Dublin merchandise from a street seller.

“I’m from North Strand originally but I live in Belturbet. This flag will only drive the neighbours mad. Dublin all the way,” said Brittaney.

Businessman Conor McEntee opened the doors of his Krave Cafe yesterday after a punishing six weeks of lockdown. Sporting a Cavan shirt, Conor said he would be cheering on one of his own friends and regular cafe customers – the Cavan wing back Ciarán Brady.

“The lockdown has been tough, and Cavan suffered more than most, so it’s been special to see the lads give the whole county a lift. The team has worked hard for this and they’re sure to give Dublin a tough game. The whole county is on a high and there is a feel-good factor around the place.”

Eight kilometres away in the village of Ballyhaise, post-mistress Susan Brady was busy yesterday serving her customers and finalising her arrangements for tomorrow – as Cavan GAA’s PRO, she will be among the select few Breffnians at Croke Park.

Susan, who is also heavily involved with Ballyhaise GAA, has avoided one of the biggest headaches faced by any PRO – with no fans allowed, nobody has been hounding her for precious tickets.

She said: “Every man, woman and child in Cavan would have filled Croke Park. We’d have had half a dozen large coaches full of people from our club alone going up for the match. That is a pity, but it is what it is, and we’ll still have a great day.”

Instead, the hottest tickets in Cavan yesterday appeared to be for the limited seats in hotels and gastro pubs that will be open to serve matchday pints – with a substantial meal of course – for the 5.30pm throw-in.

Cavan will also be drawing on its diaspora for positive vibes. Good luck messages have arrived at the Kingspan Breffni from Australia, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, and New York – home to several Cavan bars including Paddy Reilly’s, run by former Cavan footballer Steve Duggan.

As for the outcome, Susan was defiant: “We’re not going to Dublin for the spin and we’re certainly no ‘Cavan joke’. We will give them a game and as Ulster Champions, that I can guarantee. Cavan abú!”

