A family of nine are "living in fear" after they were hand delivered a letter stating they had seven days to vacate their home or "face imprisonment".

A family of nine are "living in fear" after they were hand delivered a letter stating they had seven days to vacate their home or "face imprisonment".

'We're living in fear' - Family of nine facing homelessness as vulture fund repossesses landlord's house

Gary and Rhona Breen are being evicted after a High Court order for the repossession of the house was issued against their landlord.

The couple, originally from Dublin, have been renting the property in Ballycanew, Co Wexford for nine years.

They have seven children, aged 7 to 23, who now face the possibility of sleeping in a car.

Gary and Rhona, who have been on Wexford County Council's housing waiting list since 2009, are frantically searching for somewhere else to live but were told by the council there are no available properties.

"My husband is looking out the window each night waiting for someone to come and throw us out," Mrs Breen told Independent.ie.

"We were here on July 26 when a man came to the door at 6.30pm to hand us a letter saying we had seven days to leave. How are we meant to find somewhere else in that time?

"Nobody has come yet but we have nowhere else to go. The council are telling us to move back up to Dublin but our families can't have us and seven kids move in."

The order states receivers have been appointed by Promontoria (Aran) Limited over the assets of the Breen family's landlord.

A note handwritten on the order states: "If you the within named occupants, or any other person having notice of this order, neglect to obey this judgement or order by the time therein limited, you will be liable to process of execution including imprisonment for the purpose of compelling you to obey the judgement or order."

Local People Before Profit councillor Tony Walsh has been assisting the Breen family in their search for a house, and described the incident as "shocking".

"They've been in the area for years and now there is nothing they can do. The current system of tenants being given a week to leave a home has to be looked at," he said.

The landlord notified Gary and Rhona that the banks had seized the property, and had advised them about his financial difficulties last year.

"We didn't think it would ever come to this," Rhona said.

"Gary suffers from heart problems so he doesn't need this stress, and we're living in fear looking out that window waiting for the receivers to come.

"Our kids go to school in the area and we literally have nowhere else to go."

Online Editors