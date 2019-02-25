The family of a teenager missing from Dublin for over six weeks has renewed their appeal for information to help track him down.

'We’re just so lost. We don’t know what to do' - family of missing teen Dylan Keogh (18)

Dylan Keogh (18) has been missing from his home in Glasnevin since Friday, January 11 and six weeks on, his family are growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

His uncle Darren said those close to the young man feel "lost" and would do anything to have their "Dylbops" as he was known, back with them.

"We’re just so lost. We don’t know what to do. They just want their Dylbops back and we just want our Dylbops back," he told RTÉ’s Crimecall programme.

Another uncle, James said; "My hope is for any sort of information to give us any sort of indication where Dylan went and what happened to him.

"When he first left we were confident that it was just a teenager thing, that he’d kind of went off for a while to have some time for himself.

Darren explained: "As the days went on the worrying started to escalate and I got a call at work. It was Laura [Dylan's mother] and she just said ‘he’s missing, he’s missing, he’s missing. That’s all I heard."

Dylan is described as 65’ 8” tall and of medium build and was wearing a navy ‘onesie’ with a navy bandan and trainers, when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Ballymun Garda Station at 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.

