‘We’re just as angry, frustrated, devastated as you at home’ – RTÉ journalists demand ‘truth’ over Tubridy top-up payments

RTÉ staff have called for truth from the national broadcaster in relation to undeclared payments made to Ryan Tubridy.

The former Late Late Show host received undeclared payments worth a total of €345,000 since 2017 until 2022.

The RTÉ Board is due to issue a “comprehensive” statement this afternoon “setting out its understanding of the circumstances” around payments made to Tubridy between 2020 and 2022.

RTÉ’s Crime Correspondent Paul Reynolds said that staff in RTÉ are particularly concerned if an “allegation of criminality emerges” during the course of the ongoing investigations into the controversy.

“But if it does, if it needs to be investigated then it should be, thoroughly investigated – open it up, investigate it,” he told independent.ie.

“Tell people what’s going on. At that moment, they’re obviously trying to find out what’s going on but they better put it out soon. The Oireachtas committees will be crucial.”

Asked if he would welcome a Garda investigation, he said that “if it was necessary for one, then by all means.”

“If it’s necessary, yes. At the moment, there’s nothing for the Guards to have a look at but if there is, they have to,” he said.

He was among over 200 staff at a lunchtime protest organised by the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) at RTÉ studios in Donnybrook on Tuesday afternoon.

Legal Affairs Correspondent for RTÉ News Orla O’Donnell said people are “leaving the organisation instead of answering questions”.

She wanted to reassure members of the public that staff “are here to serve the people of Ireland”.

“We are just as angry, just as frustrated, just as disappointed and just as devastated as they are by what’s happened,” she said.

“We want answers to all the questions that still have to be answered, we want them to take responsibility and we hope that if the answers are given, if people come out and take responsibility, perhaps we can try and preserve the future of public service broadcasting and the future of this organisation.

“We want our viewers, readers and listeners to know that we stand with them. We know how devastating this is.

“We want to know why this happened, how it was allowed to go on, what happened between 2017 and 2019, why it was covered up and why we still have no proper answers six days into this.

“We still don’t know exactly what has happened and people are very reluctant to come out and answer questions and people have been leaving the organisation instead of answering questions.

“We want answers, we want the truth. The truth matters, we’re always saying that, we’re always telling people that. We want the truth for everybody, for all of us staff, who have been so badly let down.

“And the people of Ireland have been let down, we are here to serve the people of Ireland, this is public service broadcasting. How can we stand in front of people and tell them that we are always telling the truth?

“That we are accurate, fair and impartial. We want the truth, and we want to be able to look our viewers, readers and listeners in the eye and tell them that we’re standing up for them today.”

RTÉ's Education Correspondent Emma O'Kelly said this “crisis needs to be the beginning of something new”.

Ms Kelly, who is also the chair of the National Union of Journalists broadcasting branch in Dublin, called for “deep and profound reform”.

“One of the first messages I got on this crisis was from a colleague who said this is both ‘unbelievable and believable’,” she said.

“And that really resonated with me. It’s unbelievable first of all that somebody who is earning €440,000 a year needed to get more money and needed to get it in secret.

“We don’t need a review for us to know about governance and culture in this organisation because we’ve been at the receiving end of that culture for too long.

“The other people who are there with us are the public, we know what they’re suffering as a result of this.

“We know for example that there’s no crew in the midlands, there’s no crew in the northeast because when people go and look for that crew, we’re told, ‘there’s no money’.

“I was overjoyed when I was offered a job in this organisation, I couldn’t believe it. We have watched young, talented journalists walking out the door of this organisation because they no longer see a future.

“That has to end. We want answers to all the questions we have but most of all we want this to be used to benefit public service broadcasting in Ireland.”