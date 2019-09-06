THE heartbroken mother of a young man who was murdered just days before the birth of his first child has spoken of her devastation that he never got to meet his son.

'We're in limbo, we've no justice for our son' - mother of murdered father-to-be (24) issues fresh appeal for information

Conor Quinn (24) died after being fatally stabbed on Bridge Street in Mallow, Co Cork on July 12 2018.

His mother Eileen said that his death has left her "shattered" and she has urged anyone with information to contact gardai.

Speaking on The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork's RedFM, Ms Quinn opened up about when herself and her husband found out the news of his death.

"When we got to Cork University Hospital, we were brought to a family room. We were told Conor had passed away and we were not allowed to see him and hold him because he had now become evidence for the state because of how he died," she remembered.

"We couldn’t touch him or go near him.

Conor Quinn died as the result of a knife wound to the chest

"That’s something that I will have to live with and my husband will have to live with for the rest of our lives, that we couldn’t even hold our child in our arms in his last moments of life," she added.

His killer fled the scene and it is believed that he may be in the UK.

"We’re on a waiting game now until he steps out of line. Our lives are on hold until he steps out of line.

"If anybody has any information, I would appeal for them to come forward to help us find this person that’s done this to Conor and destroyed his life and destroyed our lives," she said.

Ms Quinn opened up about the loss of her child, who's first child was born mere days after his funeral.

"Three days after Conor was buried his baby was born," she said.

"He was buried on the Thursday and his little boy was born on the Sunday.

"A beautiful little boy got was born on the Sunday, who he’ll never get to hold or see," she added.

She explained that Conor was very excited for welcoming the birth of his first child with his partner.

"He was very excited about his baby, he had all this beautiful stuff bought for the baby, he had clothes and car seats fixed for him, his cot all fixed up for him.

"They had his christening all organised and Conor had his clothes picked out, what he was going to wear, and it was what he wore in the coffin unfortunately, the suit he picked for the baby’s christening," Ms Quinn said.

She said that Conor's baby, Conor Junior, now calls his grandfather 'Daddy'.

"His little baby had his first birthday the other day with no daddy.

"His baby pointing at pictures of his daddy on the walls saying, 'Dadda'. The father should be holding the baby in his arms, not him pointing at pictures on the walls and saying ‘Dadda’ ," she added.

She said that Conor had his whole life ahead of him.

"He’s only a young vibrant man with his whole life ahead of him, he just started his apprenticeship, just after buying his first car, he had his new baby coming and he had so many plans made and everything was taken from Conor," she said.

"It’s so unfair and so unjustified. Our lives are in a limbo and we have no justice," Ms Quinn added.

Online Editors