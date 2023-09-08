‘We’re hoping for a win’- Rugby fans in flying form departing Dublin Airport for World Cup

'They've beaten them all already, so why not now' - Expectant Ireland fans embark on world cup journey

France is calling and the exodus has begun. Rugby World Cup fever is officially in the air.

Flights from Dublin Airport this morning were largely populated with green jerseys as hopes abound that Andy Farrell’s men can live up to the Number One ranking bestowed upon them for the tournament.

For the first game with Romania tomorrow in Bordeaux there were two topics on the minds of fans making the journey – the heat, and Johnny Sexton.

With Sexton back in play and returning to the Ireland line-up after being suspended for all three of the World Cup warm-up Tests in August due to a misconduct charge following the Champions Cup final, the main question to be answered was, will the lack of play time be a help or a hindrance when the temperatures are in the mid-30s.

Rugby fans Leon Duffy and Sonya Calugar pictured in Dublin Airport on their way to France for the Rugby World Cup. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Dave and Jessica Kynes from Wicklow, and Kara and John Kent from Waterford, were heading out as a group to catch the first game and celebrate Kara’s 40th birthday.

“We’re hoping for a win. The whole way. They’ve played them all already, so why can’t they do it now,” said John. “They are number one in the world, and they can go all the way,” said Dave, who also reckoned that by the time Ireland “get to the final” the heat will have cooled down a bit and temperatures in the stadia will be better.

“The heat will make us thirsty alright, but we can solve that!,” said John, with a knowing grin. He thinks Sexton’s absence during warm up games won’t affect his form, and that playing after an absence will not be a difficulty. “He’s done it before. He’s played well after not playing for a long time, so I don’t see it as a problem,” he explained.

Rugby fans David and Jessica Kynes with Kara and John Kent pictured in Dublin Airport on their way to France for the Rugby World Cup. Picture; Gerry Mooney

This is the first World Cup we’re going to and we’re really looking forward to it,” said Kara.

Also arriving into T1 for a nice long weekend in France were Leon Duffy from Donegal and Sonya Calugar from Kilkenny.

“I’m a big rugby fan. I’ve played for years, but this the first World Cup I’ll be going to,” said Leon.

“Ireland are favourites but you don’t want to say that out loud. We don’t want to jinx it!,” he added.

On the Johnny Sexton question, Leon said he’s the best 10 in the world for the past few years, and he’ll be getting a warm-up with Romania at least, and getting the legs fresh. And will all that experience he’ll be grand,” he said.

Rugby fans Paul Tuohy, Anne and Jim Byrne pictured in Dublin Airport on their way to France for the Rugby World Cup. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Over in T2 Paul Tuohy from Rathgar, and Jim and Anne Byrne were also hoping Ireland can progress easily from the Group stages, and they are traveling for the first three games.

“We’re hoping to get to the quarter finals anyway, and who knows, after that we might get a little further,” said Paul.

Asked about Sexton’s return, Jim said it will be as important for morale as it will be for potential scores. “It will bring them on a little bit. He’s a great player, but they’ll have to use him a bit sparingly I’d say. He always seems to be able to come back, like after an injury, so I think he’ll be okay,” he added.

Paul, Anne and Jim are really hoping the optimism for the team holds true, and that they get a better result than in the last World Cup in Japan.

“There was optimism in Japan too. We were in the stadium the day they went down to Japan so we just hope that doesn’t happen again,” said Jim.