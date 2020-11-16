| 7.5°C Dublin

‘We’re fighting for right to display our heritage’ – family’s legal battle in UK for Gaeilge on mother’s gravestone without English translation

Margaret Keane, who died in 2018. Her family have been banned from inscribing a message in Gaelic on her gravestone without an English translation Expand

Chris Egan

Martina Devlin Twitter Email

The Keane family are in the midst of a legal battle over five words they hoped would be used to remember their mother.

They believe their case is a watershed moment for the rights of Irish people in Britain, and are pushing back at the perception that the language is something to be feared.

“The Irish community in England are invested in the outcome of this case because we’re challenging a view of Irish people that shouldn’t exist any more,” Bez Martin, the daughter of Margaret Keane, told the Irish Independent.

