‘We’re ecstatic’ – fans joy as Ireland reach World Cup finals

Pictured watching the Ireland V Scotland soccer game at The Bar on St Stephens Green were, Grace Fisher from Washington with Colleen Mooney , New Jersey and Niamh Tallon from Dublin.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 11/10/22

Pictured watching the Ireland V Scotland soccer game at The Bar on St Stephens Green were Terenure Football team players, Emma O Connor from Clondalkin with Leeann Payne, Pearse St and Aisling Cusack, Balinteer.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 11/10/22

The mood was electric at The Bar on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin this evening as a small but dedicated group of Irish football fans watched history in the making.

"We’re ecstatic,” said Rebecca Caulfield from Shankill, Co Dublin after Ireland defeated Scotland 1-0 in the European playoffs at Glasgow’s Hampden Park this evening, paving the way for the Girls in Green to compete in their first ever FIFA World Cup Finals in Australia and New Zealand next year.

"Everyone is absolutely delighted. We’re all now trying to figure out a way to get sponsors (to attend the World Cup 2023 finals), she said.

But the 25-year-old civil servant was always confident that they would get through.

“We have a really good team and there are a lot of world class players,” she told Independent.ie as the crunch match got underway.

"They played Australia and won – who are one of the top teams in the world,” she said.

"I have absolutely no doubt they’ll go through,” she said, adding that she intends to take six weeks off work next year to watch the entire series.

Aisling Cusack, (31) from Ballinteer, south Dublin was also over the moon after she and fellow team members from the Terenure Rangers Football Club met at the pub to watch the match on a giant screen.

"Things are great now,” she said after the historic win was announced around 10pm.

"It was nail-biting stuff at the end,” she said.

Now she and other team members are looking at how they can raise money to cheer on the Girls in Green Down Under next year.

"It’s a long, long way but everyone’s goal is to get over there,” she said.

"Those opportunities don’t come around very often.”

But like her fellow fans, she never doubted the Irish women’s team would let them down.

"Over the last 12-18 months, momentum has really grown over the women’s squad and if they win tonight it will be the first time we can watch Irish women footballers on the world stage.”

"You can see how much it means to them and and the belief they have in themselves and the belief the country has in them,” she said.

Orla Quirke, (35), from Dublin, never doubted their success for a minute.

"They’ve been brilliant all through the campaign,” she said.

Ms Quirke, who has played women’s football herself for her local Parkvale Football Club for the past 15 years, said the Irish women’s squad have reason to be proud.

“They deserve it. It’s massive for women’s football here.”

“I’m very happy,” she said.

And Niamh Tallon, founder of Hersport.ie website which promotes women’s sport said tonight’s win will generate even more interest in women’s football.

"This team is performing well and interacting with fans is really building excitement,” she said.

"There’s also a huge impact from a role model perspective,” she said.