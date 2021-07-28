| 12.5°C Dublin

‘We’re due to fly out today’ - couple forced to axe first holiday as Covid jab ‘passport’ bid rejected

Eimear McGovern

A Donaghadee man has hit out at the Northern Ireland’s Department of Health’s vaccine certification system after his wife’s application for a ‘Covid passport’ was rejected just two days before their first family holiday in two years.

Ryan Henderson (50) and his wife Sheryl (46) were expecting to fly to Portugal on Wednesday afternoon but will be unable to enter the country without both having the certificate showing they have been fully vaccinated.

It follows an announcement yesterday evening that access to the Covid vaccine passport scheme in Northern Ireland would be paused after technical difficulties.

