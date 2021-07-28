A Donaghadee man has hit out at the Northern Ireland’s Department of Health’s vaccine certification system after his wife’s application for a ‘Covid passport’ was rejected just two days before their first family holiday in two years.

Ryan Henderson (50) and his wife Sheryl (46) were expecting to fly to Portugal on Wednesday afternoon but will be unable to enter the country without both having the certificate showing they have been fully vaccinated.

It follows an announcement yesterday evening that access to the Covid vaccine passport scheme in Northern Ireland would be paused after technical difficulties.

The Hendersons applied for their certificates as soon as they were able to, but while Mr Henderson’s application was approved almost immediately, Mrs Henderson’s was rejected on Monday evening without any explanation, and the system has now been suspended.

They had decided to book a holiday to Portugal after hearing about the vaccine passport app which is now mandatory for entry into the country. While they wanted to apply for their certificate in plenty of time, they were unable to do so until last weekend because their date of travel was after July 25.

When she applied, Mrs Henderson’s application had no apparent problems and her application was pending until Monday evening, after which it was rejected.

“Sheryl tried to make a further application but found out it could not be processed due to it being within three days of travel,” Mr Henderson said.

“We called the Covid cert phone number 25 or 30 times and got a two minute recorded message saying they’re experiencing high call volumes. We were then cut off after we tried to call again and when we eventually got through, they had no idea what to do with our query — she was just reading from a script.

“We spoke to the supervisor and when we were put though to him, all he could do is take our details and pass them onto the department via email.

"He made it clear that he didn’t work for the department and had no means of accessing the application to see the reason for the rejection,” he added.

The family has sent numerous emails to the N.I Department of Health in an effort to further their case before their flight on Wednesday afternoon but have not been met with any success.

“My wife sent an email to the Department of Health and they replied saying they’d looked at the system, and it’s coming up that the details don’t match. There was no further information on how to proceed. We looked at NI Direct and spoke to our doctor and all the details do match. We can do no more — the system is saying no,” he said.

"My wife now has a formal record from her doctor which she requested this morning, detailing that both doses of AZ vaccine have been administered. This documentation includes all details of the vaccine and references her unique healthcare number,” he said.

Responding to the suspension of the system due to technical difficulties on Tuesday evening, Mr Henderson said: “We followed everything to the letter, jumped through all the hoops and gave all the information as requested.

“Until somebody can override the difficulties, we’re stuck. It’s not a great experience.”

The Hendersons have so far spent more than a thousand pounds on flights and PCR testing to make sure they were Covid negative for themselves and their 16-year-old daughter and said they’re frustrated there’s “nobody to talk to or escalate it to”.

Now, they said all they can do is wait to see what can be done in an effort to save their holiday. Mr Henderson said he’s been working day and night to find someone who can help them.

“We just feel like we have no control. If Covid passports are going to become an essential for events like concerts, the system needs to be worked on. It’s really substandard,” he said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said: “The COVIDCert NI app has been developed to meet EU and WHO standards, providing all the necessary information required, including a secure QR code, to enable the authenticity to be verified.

“At present 70pc of those authenticating their identity are progressing through automatically. The rest require support from the helpline.

"Failure to authenticate is usually due to poor quality images being submitted, errors in information they have submitted, or failure of citizens to update their address when they move.

"Of those proceeding onward, 80pc are getting an automated certificate / QR code generated, because they match with vaccination records / clinical records. The remainder are processed manually,” they said.

“There is a dedicated team working on this seven days a week. Failure to match can be due to a number of errors in information applicants are submitting including, failure to update a change of address, when booking a vaccination, or human error on the part of Trust and Community staff in entering data.

"These are expected errors in any process of data entry, and represent a small proportion of the millions of vaccinations administered.

"There is a second team who have been working on fixing errors at source.”