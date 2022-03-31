‘We’re close or even past the second Omicron wave’ says Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has tonight defended the Government’s refusal to re-introduce the mandatory mask mandate – claiming “the difference it makes is quite small.”

Speaking on RTE One’s “Prime Time” programme from his Dublin home where he is self-isolating after contracting Covid-19 last week, the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said there will be no further Covid restrictions imposed when the emergency powers used by the State to halt the spread of the virus expires at midnight tonight.

Asked why the Government isn’t insisting on mandatory mask-wearing despite calls to do so by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and others as hospitals are overwhelmed with staff shortages and patients presenting with Covid-19 during the latest surge of the virus, he said “most people get this virus at home.”

Despite the recent surge in cases from the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly in the community and healthcare and nursing home facilities, he said the case numbers are starting to come down.

The Indo Daily: Ever confusing Covid — What is the politics behind Ireland's mixed messaging?

Read More

“We’re close or even past the second Omicron wave,” he said.

“The pandemic is not over but the public health emergency is,” he said.

“We anticipate that hospital numbers will start falling by next week.”

Pressed further on the issue of mask-wearing, he said the Government’s decision is “guided by public health advice” and it is “no longer appropriate” to fine, arrest or even jail people for not wearing a mask.

“We are saying to people to wear a mask,” he said of mask-wearing on public transport, in crowded indoor locations and in health-care settings.

But he said most people who are getting Covid now are getting it in the home where they are unlikely to be wearing masks anyway.

“The difference it makes is quite small,” he said.

He added that a new Government Covid advisory group should be up and running by next week after the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) was wound down last month that will deal with any new variants of concern should they arise.

But in the meantime, the Government strategy to deal with the virus is to “live with it.,” he said.

“We’re moving into a different phase of the virus, we’re living with it,” he said, adding “this is a virus that’s evolved, it’s not as serious as it used to be.”

He added that the best defence against contracting Omicron now is for the 700,000 people in Ireland who are eligible for booster vaccinations but haven’t done so, to get their booster jabs.