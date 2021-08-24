Almost €70,000 has been raised from an online fundraiser for a family of three killed in a car crash on the M3 last week.

Karzan Sabah Ahmed (36), Shahen Qasm (31), and their eight-month-old Lena tragically died following a road collision in Galway last Thursday.

The GoFundMe page was set up by Karzan’s colleagues in NUI Galway to help with the costs of bringing the family back to their original home in Kurdistan, and it has had raised more than €70,000 in 16 hours.

Gesche Kindermann, one of the organisers of the fundraisers and a friend and colleague of Karzan, said he didn’t anticipate there to be such a generous response.

“We did not anticipate such a response. This has been a tragic loss and we are heartbroken,” he told Independent.ie

“We just wanted to do something to help the families of Karzan, Shahen and Lina at this difficult time.

"We are beyond grateful and completely overwhelmed by the response to our funding appeal. People have shown such phenomenal support, shared kind words, and have been so incredibly generous.

"We cannot thank all those who have contributed to the appeal enough for their kindness and support.”

Polish national Jonasz Lach (42) was driving the wrong way down the M6 at speeds of up to 120km/h before he ploughed head on into their car near Ballinasloe.

The family were originally from the Kurdistan region, north Iraq, and had recently been living in Galway city.

They had been due to relocate to Carlow where Karzan had taken up a role with Teagasc, the Agricultural and Food Development Authority, after completing a PHD in NUI Galway.

The families loved ones in Kurdistan are hoping to repatriate them home as soon as possible.

John Carey, another organiser of the fundraiser and friend and colleague of Karzan, said on the day of the crash “a light was extinguished from so many lives.”

“Our friend and colleague Karzan, along with his wife Shahen and their nine-month-old baby Lina were cruelly taken from the world,” he said.

"We were all left devastated, heartbroken and confused by such a senseless loss.

"Their lives were only just beginning, with Karzan having just submitted his PhD thesis, secured a new job, and of course the unbridled joy of Lina being born. They were so happy. The only small comfort we have is knowing that they are still together.

“We now desperately want to repatriate them back to their families in Erbil in the Kurdish region of Iraq so that they can be close to their loved ones. It would have meant a great deal to Karzan and Shahen.

“You would not have met two nicer people, who loved Ireland and touched the lives of those they met.

“Many of us didn't get to meet Lina, and she never got to meet her family in Iraq. The shortness of her life is particularly difficult to understand. The least we can do is try and get them home so that they can find some peace."

Hiwa Wahab, the founder of the Kurdish Art Nergz Group, said the Irish Kurdish community was “devastated” by the scale and horror of the crash.

“This young family had a huge, bright future to establish. They had a beautiful life in Ireland, and look what has happened to them.”