'We're as thorough planning a funeral as you would be preparing the flight': One man's journey from pilot to funeral director after Covid hit aviation industry

William Barron (above left) with business partner, Captain Christopher Hudson Expand

William Barron (above left) with business partner, Captain Christopher Hudson

Linda Stewart

While it's William who first brings up THAT viral video, he's a bit conflicted about it. Airline pilot Captain William Barron, from Derry, went viral in 2017 and was lauded as a hero after he was filmed battling to bring his plane down safely in the midst of a storm - and he says he hasn't lived it down since.

The 40-year-old pilot won praise for keeping control of the Monarch Airlines plane after it bounced off the runway at Birmingham Airport, as he touched down from Malaga during Storm Doris. As severe winds sent the plane back into the air, he kept his cool and landed safely.

But these days, William describes the fuss surrounding the video as "silly". He says there would never have been anything out of the ordinary about the landing had the video of the incident not been posted on YouTube, picking up huge amounts of traction and being hailed as one of the world's most difficult 10 landings - even airing on Newsnight.