'We're as thorough planning a funeral as you would be preparing the flight': One man's journey from pilot to funeral director after Covid hit aviation industry

While it's William who first brings up THAT viral video, he's a bit conflicted about it. Airline pilot Captain William Barron, from Derry, went viral in 2017 and was lauded as a hero after he was filmed battling to bring his plane down safely in the midst of a storm - and he says he hasn't lived it down since.

The 40-year-old pilot won praise for keeping control of the Monarch Airlines plane after it bounced off the runway at Birmingham Airport, as he touched down from Malaga during Storm Doris. As severe winds sent the plane back into the air, he kept his cool and landed safely.

But these days, William describes the fuss surrounding the video as "silly". He says there would never have been anything out of the ordinary about the landing had the video of the incident not been posted on YouTube, picking up huge amounts of traction and being hailed as one of the world's most difficult 10 landings - even airing on Newsnight.

"It was a normal day for a pilot - it just happened to go online," an exasperated William says.

"From my point of view it was a normal day. It was an unstable approach. If you look at the YouTube video you see the plane landing sideways, there's a wind dip and it goes back in the air.

"But that is a procedure that pilots do regularly - it's what we train for. It's like a doctor doing CPR on a patient - he doesn't go home and tell the world afterwards.

"Other pilots laugh and mock me because it's a normal event for any pilot.

"I'm no hero pilot - it was just an ordinary flight."

Three years on, life is very different and William is no longer jetting out of East Midlands Airport on a regular basis.

With travel curtailed due to Covid-19, the airline industry is in a very different place and William has made a huge career leap after being made redundant soon after the pandemic hit the UK. Aware that the chances of finding another flying role at the moment are grim, he and former colleague Captain Christopher Hudson have set up their own funeral home at Ilkeston in Derbyshire, close to where William lives with his husband.

When coronavirus reached the UK, William had been working as a pilot for Virgin Atlantic for 18 months and around 70% of the company's flights were transatlantic.

"The minute Trump announced the flight ban, Virgin closed overnight and I was one of the first people on the furlough scheme," he says.

"Back in April I felt quite happy doing nothing - I thought it would be over in a month and I'd be back flying again. In the meantime I'd always had this idea of having a funeral home and I'd talked to another pilot colleague about it."

William had worked as a pall-bearer earlier in his life, but noticed a big difference in how funerals are marked in England.

"In England there are no wakes," he says. "When my granny died, she was brought home for a few days for people to pay their respects, but that doesn't happen here.

"I've seen when grief hits a family who has lost someone, how the community rallies around."

While they mulled over the idea, William's business partner started working in the funeral industry and learned everything he could about the business. Then in April, Virgin Atlantic announced it would be making redundancies and, as one of the last employees to start, William knew his career was on the line.

"They launched a 45-day consultancy and I knew I wouldn't make it," he says.

"On day 46, I got an email saying that I'd been made redundant and that was absolutely the time I knew I was out of a job and I needed to have a second career. I'd been on the fence until then, but I knew I would have to make an investment to get it off the ground, because I would have to leave flying for a while."

The pair refurbished a unit, complete with two Chapels of Rest and a mortuary, and launched Bespoke Funeral Care seven weeks ago.

And he insists the careers are not as dissimilar as you might think, because it's all about trust and attention to detail.

"When I think of funerals, it's about trust, and being a pilot is about trust," William says.

Nevertheless, it's a big change after a life spent with his sights fixed firmly on aviation.

William's parents Bob and Carol founded Barron's Home Bakery in Londonderry 56 years ago and it's still going today. And while William had summer jobs there from the age of 16, he always had his eyes on the skies.

"Since I was about four it was my ambition to be a pilot," he says.

"Going to Aldergrove was always the highlight of my year - I loved seeing the aircraft, I loved to be around the aircraft, I loved the experience of the flight, the noise, the vibration. The airport was always what I thought was the most exciting, exhilarating place there could be.

"I always wanted to work in aviation, and the pinnacle of that, as I thought as a small child, was the pilot."

But for years, he never thought his dream could become a reality.

"I never thought it was a possibility because I never knew a pilot in Derry. Being a pilot was like being an astronaut. No one ever said I couldn't be a pilot, but I didn't know how to get from there to here - it was just a childhood ambition."

William studied economics and accountancy at Queen's, but it was only at the age of 18 that he began to wonder if being a pilot could be a possibility. He began working in summer jobs in the airports - the check-in desk at Aldergrove, the foreign exchange at George Best Belfast City Airport, even a spell working for a tour operator in Heraklion in Greece - and began to get to know some of the cabin crew and pilots.

"What I love about an airport is that all the people are optimistic," William says.

"They have that anticipation - it's a special occasion for them. At one time, people used to put on their best clothes to go to an airport. It's about travel and travellers - their optimism is infectious."

After Queen's he embarked on a graduate training programme in London, before training as pilot at the European Flight Training College in Florida.

He then worked as a flight instructor and flew air ambulance before landing a place on a First Officer training scheme with First Choice, which took him to East Midlands Airport - and he has been based in the area ever since.

There were a couple of years flying a private Airbus owned by a Kuwaiti businessman - "all over the world, Brazil, North America, Europe, China, Korea, everywhere that man wanted to go" - and then a contract with Air Kazakhstan, based in the second coldest capital city in the world - "minus 35 in the afternoon" - before returning to the UK to become first officer and ultimately captain with Monarch Airlines.

"I had the time of my life there - it was the best job I ever had," William admits.

The most memorable part of the job was the annual December charter flight to Lapland, ferrying families to Santa's village.

"Whether it was a stopover, or a one-day trip, the pilots and cabin crew were always allowed to go with the families to the Santa village. I was proud to be there and I loved it."

Over the years, there had been rumblings about Monarch being in trouble but the hammer fell in October 2017, when the airline went into administration.

"We heard it on the radio," William says. "But we'd heard it so many times that I didn't believe it. Monarch had been flying for 49 years, it survived the flights shutdown caused by the Iceland volcano eruption and we thought there was no way this company was going down in 2017 after everything it had been through.

"But at midnight my friend's flight landed, he taxied in and the airport wouldn't bring the steps because they weren't being paid. Then at 4am, they announced that Monarch had collapsed and all the aircraft were seized and grounded. I had my shirt ironed for going to Tenerife the next day and I just put it back in the wardrobe."

Fortunately, within a few days William had signed a contract for a new role with Wow Air Iceland based in Reykjavik.

"I was there for 18 months, until they folded, but it was a good job and there were some fantastic trips," he recalls. "There were flights to the US three times a month and I took my 12-year-old niece to Detroit for four days.

"Even though they ceased operations in March 2019, I was very lucky and I got a job with Virgin Atlantic at Heathrow - my sixth airline. It was a fantastic company and I was flying there full-time until coronavirus came along."

Just turned 40 and seven weeks into a new career as an undertaker, William says he loves that sense of building trust with families to help them to cope with anything that comes their way.

"When the families are satisfied, I'm over the moon - it's very rewarding to get it right," he says. "We're meticulous in our planning, meticulous in terms of our checklist, meticulous in planning the cortege route and checking for roadworks. We're as thorough in planning a funeral as you would be in preparing the flight deck for a flight.

"I like being the strength in a room where people are diminished. People don't know what the options are and they very much look to you as the funeral professional."

William says he hasn't ruled out returning to flying but knows it won't be for quite a few years.

"I had to keep my pilot's licence current until 2021 and then I'll have to decide again if I want to renew it," he says.

"I don't see any opportunities out there. I wouldn't want to go abroad again, having worked in Kazakhstan and Iceland, but if I got something in this country and things went back to pre-Covid levels..."

But for now, he loves working with the families and supporting them through their toughest trials.

"I had a lady on the phone who didn't know what to do after her loved one had died. It wasn't about setting up a funeral, she just didn't have any idea what to do," he says. "It is very rewarding to be able to step in and offer that supportive role."