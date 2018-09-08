'We're appalled': Fire at home of mother and child being treated as deliberate

A fire at the home of a mother and her child is being investigated as deliberate.

It happened in the Ballysillan Avenue area of north Belfast, with it being reported to police at around 6.05am on Saturday morning that a fire had broke out in the garden of a house.

The fire spread to the side of the property causing smoke damage.

It was also reported damage was caused to a nearby electrical box and gable wall.

Local DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said he was "appalled" another home had been attacked in the area, following a spate of recent incidents.

Writing on Facebook, Mr Pankhurst said when the mother entered her child's room it was filled with smoke, and it was only the "quick and brave reaction of local neighbours" in making sure the house was evacuated that stopped the situation becoming any worse.

"The people of Ballysillan and beyond are fed up with these attacks. I would be grateful if anyone has a shred of information or knowledge about this attack to bring it forward to the police as soon as possible," he said.

Last month six families were forced to leave their homes in the Ballysillan area following weeks of attacks on cars and houses.

Inspector Murphy said: “It is understood a female resident and her young child were inside the property, but were not injured.

“Enquiries are continuing but the fire is being treated as deliberate.

“We are appealing to anyone with any information regarding the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 299 8/9/18."

Members of the public can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

