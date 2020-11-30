'We're almost booked up until Christmas' - hair salons prepare for post-lockdown rush

Hair salons are hoping to get a head start on the post-lockdown rush by extending opening hours and asking staff to work longer shifts.

The entire beauty industry is expected to be inundated in the run-up to Christmas as members of the public get the chance to primp and preen themselves after five weeks of closures.

Hair consultant Ceira Lambert, who runs a salon in Shankill, Co Dublin, said it is almost fully booked up for December as clients clamour to get through the doors again.

Ms Lambert had been operating a click-and-collect service during lockdown and plans to carry out an intensive deep-clean ahead tomorrow's reopening.

"We were all a bit worried, to be honest," she said.

"There were rumours going around that we weren't going to be allowed to open until Wednesday, which would have been a disaster for us as we had clients booked in for the Tuesday."

She said that at least this time around, they had a few days' notice to prepare to welcome clients again.

Ms Lambert had been taking bookings for the duration of the second lockdown and nearly has a full diary for next month.

"I know last time that some of the salons regretted doing that because they kept changing the date that the restrictions would be lifted," she said.

"But we knew they weren't going to close us down for the Christmas month so we had a lot of stuff already done."

She said they will stay open six days a week to cater for the demand, and staff have offered to work 12-hour shifts to get through the bookings.

"Everyone is pitching in as best they can to get things done," Ms Lambert said. "They have all offered to work extra hours, which is brilliant.

"Clients were also great the last time and very understanding if they had to wait a few minutes extra in their car.

"Nobody was really nagging us about it, they were fantastic."

The most in-demand beauty services include extensions, blow-drys and hair colouring as people strive to look their best for the festive season.

However, Ms Lambert said it has been "stressful" trying to cater for the demand.

Ireland has more than 3,000 hair salons and the industry employs around 25,000 people.

